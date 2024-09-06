Anna Delvey fires back at criticism from The View cast over joining DWTS: ‘Get your facts straight’

Anna Delvey would like the attention of the cast of The View.

The daytime talk show’s cast went viral earlier this week for their reaction to the convicted felon joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars Season 33.

Joy Behar even said she had an idea for a spin-off titled “Dancing with the Felons.”

In perhaps one of the most shocking moments during the episode, Whoopi Goldberg claimed that Anna “still owes people money.”

She claimed she didn’t understand “why she gets to stay” in the US.

In a statement obtained by Page Six, Anna fired back at the criticism, particularly Whoopi’s comments.

“While you are entitled to your own opinions, you should at least get your facts straight,” the subject of Netflix’s megahit, Inventing Anna, complained.

“I served my time and paid everyone back in full three-plus years ago,” she added.

Anna wants an on-air apology

“Looking forward to your on-air correction,” Anna demanded of The View.

“Stay nasty ladies, but don’t forget to vote September 17th,” Anna’s statement concluded.

If you’re wondering about the date, that’s when DWTS Season 33 premieres on ABC.

Anna has been known to have a dry sense of humor, but something tells us that the ladies of The View will have more to say about her next week when they return to the air after the weekend.

Will an apology be sent Anna’s way?

We’re unsure, but it would be interesting if Whoopi is forced to retract her allegation.

Anna’s casting was a surprise

Anna’s casting for Season 33 was a bit of a shocker, but the series has been known for including some controversial names.

They generate headlines, which raises awareness for the show, making it a great promotional strategy.

While some viewers may deem these casting decisions morally questionable, ABC and its producers only care about people tuning in.

Anna will be paired up with Ezra Sosa on the series. This marks his first time as a pro dancer after serving as a troupe member.

Ezra took to Instagram earlier this week to say that he and Anna were ready to “hustle” their way to the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

It’s hard to tell how they’ll fare because little is known about Anna’s dancing ability, and Ezra isn’t a seasoned pro dancer, so we’ll have to reserve judgment until the premiere night.

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 premieres on ABC on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 8/7c. Stream full episodes on Disney+ and Hulu.