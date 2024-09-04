Ezra Sosa on competing alongside Anna Delvey on Dancing with the Stars: ‘We’re ready to hustle our way to the top’

Ezra Sosa is having a great week.

To start things off, the Dancing with the Stars troupe member secured a promotion to pro dancer for Season 33.

Then, it was revealed that he’d be responsible for training the infamous Anna Delvey as they compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Anna caught much attention for wearing her ankle bracelet while appearing on Good Morning America to reveal their participation in the show.

Given Anna’s history of posing as a wealthy heiress who infiltrated the social and art scenes of New York and subsequently landed in prison, many people believe the series should not be giving her a platform.

Ezra took to Instagram to discuss his new dancing partner, and he should have probably read the room before posting.

“Excited to announce my first partner for DWTS is none other than the iconic @theannadelvey,” he dished alongside a series of photos of the pair.

Ezra cracks some jokes about Anna’s past

“Thrilled to be hitting the dance floor with someone who knows how to keep everyone on their toes–both in and out of the ballroom,” Ezra joked on the Instagram announcement. “We’re ready to hustle our way to the top–just without the wire transfers this time.”

If you followed Anna Delvey’s story in the media or watched Netflix’s limited series Inventing Anna, you know it is long and winding.

She was initially sent to prison for four to 12 years in 2019 but was released in 2022 with the caveat that she had to remain at home 24 hours a day.

It will be interesting to see how Ezra and Anna fare in the ballroom, as they will face stiff competition.

Who else has joined the Dancing With the Stars Season 33 cast?

The cast also includes Danny Amendola, Joey Graziadei, Dwight Howard, Chandler Kinney, Ilona Maher, Brooks Nader, Phaedra Parks, Eric Roberts, Tori Spelling, Jenn Tran, Reginald VelJohnson, and Stephen Nedoroscik.

While it’s a relatively safe cast by DWTS standards, Anna is undoubtedly a big name because, thanks to the success of Inventing Anna, many people will likely be watching to see who she is.

The show was one of Netflix’s most-watched limited series ever, which resulted in a lot of interest in where Anna is post-prison.

Will that translate to viewer votes, or will it translate more to people simply voting for other competitors?

Time will tell.

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 premieres on ABC on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 8/7c. Stream full episodes on Disney+ and Hulu.