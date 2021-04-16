Captain Sandy Yawn reveals her favorite Below Deck Med chefs

Captain Sandy doesn’t shy away from playing favorites on Below Deck Mediterranean. Pic credit: Bravo

Captain Sandy Yawn has revealed her favorite Below Deck Mediterranean chefs, and fans won’t be too shocked by her choices.

After five seasons of Below Deck Med, the captain doesn’t have too many choices when picking the chefs she would work with again. Five chefs have appeared on the series, with a couple of them not even making it through an entire season.

Who are Captain Sandy’s favorite Below Deck Med chefs?

Fans of the hit Bravo show can easily tell by watching it who Captain Sandy favors and who she doesn’t. The chefs are no different.

However, one Twitter user decided to find out exactly which chefs the captain adored. The tweet asked Captain Sandy if Adam Glick was the best chef she worked with on the show.

“Adam didn’t follow the preference sheet and put onions in the client’s food when he asked him not to. So no, he is not. Ben and Tom were the best on #BelowDeckMed,” Captain Sandy replied.

Although Adam appeared on two seasons of the show, he and Captain Sandy never meshed. The chef will forever be remembered for putting onions in a client’s food and his romantic entanglement with Malia White and Wesley Walton.

Pic credit: @CaptSandyYawn/Twitter

The feeling of dislike between Adam and Captain Sandy hasn’t gone away. Adam praised working with Captain Glenn Shephard on Below Deck Sailing Yacht while dissing Captain Sandy at the same time.

Fans respond to Captain Sandy’s tweet

The captain naming chef Ben Robinson and Tom Checketts didn’t surprise Twitter users at all.

Captain Sandy fired both Mila Kolomeitseva and Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran mid-season. Neither one of them was going to make the captain’s list.

Even though Captain Sandy’s favorite chef choices have been pretty obvious all along, fans still responded to her tweet naming Ben and Tom. Some had harsh words for the captain, choosing Tom, who was Malia’s boyfriend at the time and threw fits continuously.

Others agreed that Ben is hands down one of the best Below Deck chefs ever. Fans want to see Ben back on one of the Below Deck franchises soon. Perhaps a stint on Below Deck Sailing Yacht working with Captain Glenn Shephard.

Pic credit: @jlhrhi2019/Twitter

Many fans have lost all respect for Captain Sandy following Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 when she fired chef Kiko, chief stew Hannah Ferrier and favored Malia.

Pic credit: @tdwoods_tawanna/Twitter

Captain Sandy Yawn has revealed who are the two best chefs she worked with on Below Deck Med. Season 6 of the hit Bravo show will air later this year, and a new or previous chef could change the captain’s tune about her favorite chefs.

What did you think of Captain Sandy’s favorite chef’s answer?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.