Captain Sandy Yawn net worth: Below Deck Med star launches new business venture

What is the net worth of Captain Sandy Yawn? The Below Deck Mediterranean star is launching a new business venture, which has fans wondering just how much money she has in the bank.

Captain Sandy has spent over three decades in the yachting industry. Plus, she is now on her fourth season of the hit Bravo show.

The captain is one busy lady, balancing her romance with girlfriend Leah Shafer and her demanding career. Despite an already full plate, Captain Sandy is taking on a new business venture.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her exciting news has fans wondering what Captain Sandy’s net worth is. Let’s take a look at how much the infamous captain has made over the years.

What is Captain Sandy’s net worth?

Captain Sandy has earned a nice chunk of change in her life. Her main source of income is, of course, from her yachting career. According to Distractify, a captain earns between $120,000 and $210,000 a year – depending on the level of experience.

Along with her captain’s salary, Captain Sandy also earns money for appearing on Below Deck Med. Bravo doesn’t disclose what cast members are paid, but viewers do know the crew receives tips. Most charter seasons — which is only six weeks on the show — the crew earns between $16,000 and $20,000 per person.

Some online reports estimate that Captain Sandy’s net worth is in the region of $1 million. The amount will certainly grow next year as she is now a bar and restaurant owner.

Captain Sandy launches new business venture

Captain Sandy is venturing into the hospitality industry. She recently revealed on social media that she purchased a 106-year-old firehouse in downtown Jacksonville, Florida.

The tweet revealed that Captain Sandy plans on renovating the building and turning it into a restaurant and bar with a great rooftop bar. She even asked fans for name suggestions for her new business.

Pic credit: @CaptainSandyYawn/Twitter

Jacksonville holds a special place in the captain’s heart. Her sister created a school there for children with autism. It also has a vibrant culture that Captain Sandy enjoys. Plus, the city is quickly becoming a hotspot for the yachting industry.

She is looking forward to her new journey. The Below Deck Med captain also knows she has a long and challenging road ahead of her before she can open her establishment. It is a challenge Captain Sandy is thrilled to tackle.

Captain Sandy Yawn has built an excellent net worth thanks to yachting and reality television. She is becoming a restaurateur and that is only going to increase her fortune.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.