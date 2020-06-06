Below Deck Med: Captain Sandy Yawn speaks out about girlfriend Leah Shafer’s cancer scare

Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy Yawn is speaking out about her girlfriend Leah Shafer’s cancer scare.

The couple received good news this week when Leah’s latest biopsy came back cancer-free. Now the infamous captain is thanking fans and sharing what it was like to be filming the Bravo show during Leah’s first cancer scare last year.

Leah’s story

Last year Leah was diagnosed with lobular carcinoma in situ (LCIS). It puts her in the high-risk category for developing breast cancer. Leah underwent a lumpectomy to remove a pre-cancerous cyst in her right breast in October 2019.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Thankfully Leah was given the all-clear following the surgery. She has to have an MRI done every six months to ensure there is no cancer.

Captain Sandy opened up to The Daily Dish regarding how it felt to be on a charter filming Below Deck Mediterranean while Leah had surgery last fall.

“FaceTime really helped. I stay focused on my job. I try to keep my emotions in check. Leah’s family was around her, but we talked every day on FaceTime.” Captain Sandy revealed “I was there every moment. When she went in for the surgery, I was on the phone with her the minute she came out.”

Spreading awareness and thanking fans

Captain Sandy was by Leah’s side when she recently had to undergo a biopsy. They both have made it a priority to spread awareness of the disease, early detection, and being proactive.

The couple also used social media to let fans know Leah is cancer-free following the biopsy.

“Cyst was changing due to age and hormones!! Praise God!!! I’ll get MRI in 6 months!” Leah wrote in the post. “Be proactive everyone !!!! Love you ALL.”

Along with sharing the happy news, Captain Sandy also thanked fans for all of the good thoughts and positive vibes. Fans are still reaching out to both women to celebrate Leah is cancer-free and share their cancer awareness stories.

Captain Sandy Yawn is grateful that her girlfriend, Leah Shafer, is cancer-free. She also knows that Leah is not in the clear from cancer. The captain is committed to being the support Leah needs anytime she needs it.

The new season of Below Deck Med has just kicked off. It is already full of drama, including rumors Hannah Ferrier was fired from the show. Captain Sandy has her work cut out for her again with the chief stew.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.