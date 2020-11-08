Captain Lee Rosbach spills details on his Below Deck Season 8 injury

Captain Lee Rosbach has shared details on his Below Deck Season 8 injury that almost ended his charter season before it even began.

It was a season premiere the Bravo show had never seen before. One day before the first charter, the captain was in the hospital as his new crew boarded the yacht.

Captain Lee was thankful he had returning bosun Eddie Lucas to take charge while the captain learned the severity of his injury.

What was Captain Lee’s injury?

Viewers learned Captain Lee fell in the shower, which is why he ended up in the hospital. The captain recently revealed to The Daily Dish precisely what went down.

“I was getting out of the shower, and I don’t know why they gave me this little postage stamp of a bathmat to step onto when I get out of the shower. And the door doesn’t open out. It opens in. So you have to kind of standoff to the side to get out of the shower, and then the sink’s right here on your right,” he shared with the website. “I should have put a towel down or something because it’s marble floors, and marble on water gets really slippery. And I just slipped and fell into the sink.”

He managed to make it to his bunk to assess his injury. It didn’t take Captain Lee long to realize he needed medical attention. After trying to get up from his bunk, the captain knew his injury was far worse than he thought.

Captain Lee called someone from production to help him make his way to the hospital. The captain was convinced he broke something. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case, although he did severely bruise his ribs and side.

Captain Lee was determined to push through the pain

Once the captain learned nothing was broken, and he could continue with Below Deck, there was nothing to do but push through the pain.

Captain Lee shared that it hurt every time he moved and breathed, mostly when he laughed or yawned.

He also shared that one moment that made him laugh, despite the pain, was when the doctor suggested he go on bed rest on the luxury yacht.

“As much as it hurt, I just started laughing. I said, ‘You have no clue, do you?” he shared with the website.

The infamous captain knew he had no other choice but to continue on, despite the pain.

Although at times, Captain Lee did have to ask for help to sit up every now and then, he moved forward because of his crew. He would expect anyone on his team to stand and deliver, even in pain, so the captain led by example. It is just another reason why he is such a beloved personality.

Captain Lee’s injury lasted the entire season of Below Deck and fans will get to witness the impact of his injury as the season plays out onscreen.

It is a season full of firsts for the Bravo show and viewers. This season will not feature fan-favorite, Kate Chastain, one crew member quits within the first episode, and the crew deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.