Caleb told Alina he doesn’t want to date a little person on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Caleb traveled to Turkey to meet Alina for the first time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Pic credit: TLC

After 13 years of an online friendship, Caleb Greenwood and Alina Kasha met in Turkey for the first time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

While the two had shared a strong connection virtually, being in person proved a major challenge for the US native.

With their trip dwindling down, Alina wanted to establish her relationship with Caleb before returning to their prospective countries.

Caleb explained he hadn’t spent enough time with her in person to determine how he wanted to move forward but on their last evening together, he opened up to her on the real reason he’s unsure of their future.

Explaining that Alina has needs that need to be met, he admitted he underestimated the help she required.

“I really like you but I’m not used to dating little people,” the Arizona native told her in bed the night before his departure home. “I told everyone it would be no big deal that we were different, but the reality is there were challenges there for me.”

The 28-year-old added, “I’m a bachelor, I’m very independent. I’m used to doing me. So it scares me a little bit to imagine being with you long-term.”

While Alina felt Caleb was afraid of change, Caleb said it boiled down to, “I just don’t know if the life I want for myself is one of helping someone so much.”

Are Caleb and Alina still together?

Don’t hold your breath for seeing these two on-camera together at the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days tell-all.

While Caleb is currently flaunting his hat collecting that was inspired by fellow 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Gino Palazzolo, Alina was reportedly from the TLC network fired for racist posts.

The Russian native came under fire after a slew of racist social media posts resurfaced online. While the new TLC cast member initially denied the claims and concluded the posts were doctored, she eventually fessed up to the allegations and blamed a lack of proper English speaking skills as an excuse for her behavior.

As for their current relationship, it’s not looking bright as based on their social media. With only photos of highlights of their time together in Turkey, it doesn’t look like the two have been spending much time together.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.