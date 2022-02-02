Caleb Greenwood gave a shoutout to another 90 Day Fiance star

Caleb Greenwood got the attention of a fellow 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member with a shoutout. Pic credit: TLC

It looks like Caleb Greenwood is friendly with his 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days castmate Gino Palazzolo because he gave him a comical shoutout on social media.

Gino is known by 90 Day fans to always be wearing a hat and Caleb took that notion and ran with it in a recent Instagram story where he displayed a number of hats on a table and tagged Gino.

Gino saw Caleb’s shoutout and reshared it in his own Instagram stories.

Caleb posted a picture of five different hats on a table insinuating that he has a hat collection going on as he captioned, “Inspired by @gpalazz2.”

Gino saw Caleb’s post and acknowledged it by resharing it in his own Instagram stories but did not have a comment back about it.

Before the 90 Days viewers have only gotten to see what’s under Gino’s hat from the back and from far away as he was instructed to take it off while going through security at the airport with Jasmine.

Before the 90 Days fans also know that Caleb loves to show off his long hair but that he also has included hats in several of his outfits this season.

There has been a lot of deceit by cast members this season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

This season of Before the 90 Days has had viewers sifting through countless incidents of deceit to try and determine what is really going on in the relationships on the show.

From Hamza lying about his age, Alina not telling Caleb that she was living with her ex while romantically talking to him, and Gino allegedly sending Jasmine’s nudes to his ex, there has been a lot to unpack.

The murkiness of Ben’s connection with Mahogany and bold attempt to meet her, Johnny coming up with reasons not to meet Ella in the United States, and Kim blindsiding Usman with demands of sex, have also contributed to the drama this season.

