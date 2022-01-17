90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers think Ben is being catfished – Is Mahogany real?

Ben is the latest American to join the cast of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Pic credit: TLC

This week, viewers met a new face on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Introduced to 52-year-old single dad, Ben Rathbun from Fraser, Michigan, his love interest takes 90 Day Fiance viewers to the South American country of Peru.

Meeting on social media, Ben explained that he and his 24-year-old girlfriend Mahogany connected over their shared love for the Lord.

And while this seems like a nice story, Ben also revealed the two have never video chatted, convincing 90 Day Fiance viewers that Ben is being catfished by his Peruvian girlfriend.

Ben describes his upbringing as ‘very much like a cult’

Coming from an upbringing that Ben described as “very much like a cult,” he explained after separating from his wife, his religious background made him very inexperienced when it came to dating.

Also disclosing he’d been catfished in the past, the Michigan native said that wasn’t the case with Mahogany because they “just keep connecting every single day deeper and deeper” and “you can’t fake that.”

Spending the last three months messaging, the former pastor broke the news to his ex-wife and children that he planned on traveling to Peru to meet his girlfriend for the first time.

Saying he’s making decisions that are based on what he thinks “God’s plan” for him is, he added, “Do you think I would want this reputation, you know, to fall in love with someone that young?”

Clearly sharing the same reaction as the Twitterverse, his family was not pleased.

If looks could kill Ben would be dead, dead, dead! His ex-wife and kids are not here for that. #90DayFiance #BeforeThe90Days pic.twitter.com/G9I4CAuzC1 — Emily 🔥 (@MangoMornings) January 17, 2022

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Day viewers think Ben is being catfished

Comparing Ben’s situation to many alums in the 90 Day Fiance universe who’ve also been catfished, it’s clear viewers aren’t as optimistic as Ben.

Sharing photos of previous Before the 90 Day stars, Ceasar Mack and David Murphey who were also famously catfished on the show, one user tweeted, “Ben, buddy we’ve seen it before.”

“If Ben isn’t getting catfished, I will be deeply surprised,” another critic wrote.

Also calling to attention the sketchy video sent to Ben by Mahogany to prove her identity, 90 Day Fiance viewers aren’t convinced she’s real.

Do you think Ben is being catfished? Let us know what you think in the comments.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays on TLC and Discovery+.