New Before the 90 Days cast member Ben Rathbun addresses rumors that he looks like a serial killer

Ben Rathbun may not have been featured on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days yet, but he just made it known that he sees what critics are saying about him on social media ahead of Episode 6 where he will be introduced.

Specifically, Ben addressed internet rumors that he looks like a serial killer. He used his Instagram Stories to acknowledge the things being said and show evidence of what was said. He followed that up with a strange response detailing eight reasons why he is not a serial killer.

52-year-old Ben, who comes from a religious background, is going to Peru to potentially meet 24-year-old Mahogany who he has been talking to ever since she slid into his DMs when he was a fitness model. Ben’s friends see many red flags, but Ben is head over heels for the woman whom he’s only ever messaged with.

Ben Rathbun detailed the gossip that has been being said about him by 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days critics

In anticipation of his debut on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, Ben detailed the rumors that he has been seeing about him.

He said, “I can hide it no longer – yes that is me on #beforethe90days but I’d like to respond to all the accusations that I’m a serial killer…”

He went on to show four different Reddit posts about him where critics said that he looks terrifying and like a “fit serial killer.”

One critic said, “He looks like an alcoholic conspiracy theorist version of Benedict Cumberpatch.”

To which someone else responded, “I’m calling it now Ben has murdered someone.”

Ben Rathbun responded to rumors from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers that he looks like a serial killer

Ben gave eight reasons why he is not a serial killer.

Among Ben’s most notable reasons why he is not a serial was his first point when he said, “1. Serial killing takes a lot of negative energy – I’m assuming. And I pride myself in keeping a positive happy vibe in my life. I feel killing people would bring me a darker and mostly negative energy.”

Another case he made was, “2. I don’t want my children to have a serial killer as their example. The secrecy, the weird hours and the inability to be a committed loving dad is almost impossible when you’re a serial killer.”

Ben continued his defense by saying, “4. Being a serial killer might be hard on my parents. I think they really don’t care what I do really – I think their main concern is just that I don’t embarrass them. And while I do embarrass them quite a bit actually it’s always been nice to say … well yes but at least I’m not a serial killer.”

Another response he gave was, “6. Most serial killers have a traumatic experience in their childhood and mine was incredibly boring. Any negative or weird or violent experiences I had growing up was all just in my dreams. My therapist says having crazy psychedelic nightmares are completely normal. So very normal childhood here.”

