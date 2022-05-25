Caitlyn Jenner says Kanye West was hard for Kim Kardashian to live with, she’s a big fan of Pete Davidson

Caitlyn Jenner gushes over Pete Davidson dating Kim Kardashian, admits Kanye West is “very complicated.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/PMA/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson has been making headlines since the couple became romantically linked at the end of last year and things have even gotten more heated since the two officially announced their relationship.

Their relationship became a very popular subject in February of this year when Kanye West began to use social media to bash Pete every chance he got and even went as far as to start accusing Kim of things that the reality star says are not true, such as keeping Kanye from their kids.

Unfortunately for Kanye, neither he nor the media can stop this relationship or stop Pete from being involved in Kim’s life. Pete received the stamp of approval from Caitlyn Jenner, who had only positive things to say about the young comedian.

Caitlyn Jenner gushes over Pete Davidson

Speaking to The Pivot Podcast on Tuesday, Caitlyn Jenner said that she is “really into Pete right now with Kim.”

She was excited at the idea of having a “comedian in the family” and celebrated with a “Yay!” She added that they “don’t need more rappers. We need a comedian in the family.”

Caitlyn revealed that Kim recently brought Pete down to Malibu to meet her and the occasion seemed to go very well as Caitlyn has nothing but high praises for Pete.

Caitlyn said, “[Davidson is] very different than what she would normally date, but Kimberly has been through a lot with the guys she’s been with, especially Kanye. … Pete is 180 degrees in the other direction. First of all, he treats her so well, and when they were over here, Kim [was] so happy, and Kim deserves to be happy.”

Although Caitlyn is no longer married to Kris Jenner, it’s clear that she still holds her family in high esteem and only wants the best for them, even for her stepdaughters.

Caitlyn Jenner says Kanye West is ‘complicated’

During the podcast, Caitlyn admitted that Kanye was “very difficult to live with.”

However, Caitlyn did say that Kanye supported her when she transitioned back in 2015, so there may still be some familial connection between Caitlyn and Kanye.

Despite this, Caitlyn says she still believes Kanye is a “very complicated guy.”

It’s hard to disagree with Caitlyn’s statements about Kanye after seeing his tirade against Pete earlier this year and all of the insults he hurled toward Kim and Pete, as well as Kanye’s denial about his divorce from Kim. Regardless, it seems that most if not all members of the family wish the rapper the best.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.