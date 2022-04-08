Pete Davidson has met at least one of Kim Kardashian’s kids after Kanye West told him he’d never be around them

Pete Davidson was spotted with North West while riding around in Kim’s pink Moke. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kanye West might believe he could influence Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, but it looks like the musician may be wrong about how much he can influence them.

Despite his best efforts to block Pete from playing an active role in his children’s lives, it seems that Pete is getting to know the oldest West child if not all of them.

Recent photos show Pete and North West together, proving that Kanye hasn’t been successful in keeping Pete away from his family.

Kim is apparently ready to take things to the next level with Pete as she has started to introduce her kids to her new boyfriend.

North West spotted riding with Pete Davidson in Kim Kardashian’s Moke car

Pete and North were spotted Sunday afternoon riding around together. TMZ obtained the photos and report that Penelope Disick was in the car with the two as well.

Based on the surroundings, sources believe that they were visiting Scott Disick’s gated community in Los Angeles, not too far from Kim’s house.

Kim and Pete have been together for several months now, so it’s not unsurprising that he would know family members such as Kris Jenner, Kim’s sisters, and even Scott Disick. However, meeting Kim’s kids is a new step that Kanye tried to prevent.

At this time, it’s unclear whether Kanye has any real reason to not want Pete around his kids or if he just dislikes Pete because of his relationship with Kim. Kanye has previously called Pete out for making jokes in poor taste, but it seems that Kim trusts her new man enough to at least meet her oldest child.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While Pete is meeting the kids and Kim is meeting Pete’s family, Kanye has been very quiet for several days.

Kanye West has gone silent while things heat up with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

There are claims that Kanye is seeking help right now, but there are conflicting reports. However, fans can’t help but notice the musician’s lack of social media presence and public sightings within the past week.

However, Pete and Kim haven’t been shying away from the public eye at all.

Kim recently revealed that she was being honest with her two oldest children, North and Saint, about Kanye’s behavior. Some sources even claim that Kim met Pete Davidson’s grandparents as their relationship continues to develop.

Fans are certainly interested to learn more while watching the upcoming Kardashian series on Hulu.

The Kardashians premieres Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.