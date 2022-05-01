Pete Davidson breaks silence on Kanye West feud for first time in public

Comedian Pete Davidson has broken his silence on his feud with Kanye West. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson spoke publicly for the first time about his ongoing feud with rapper Kanye West this past Friday during a standup set he performed in Los Angeles.

Davidson’s joke involved not only himself but also fellow comedian Chris Rock, who made headlines after getting slapped onstage at the Oscars by actor Will Smith.

His reference to the feud came about seven months into his dating Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s ex-wife, with things seeming serious lately between Davidson and Kim K.

Davidson jokes about Kanye West feud, Chris Rock at Oscars

Pete Davidson was onstage for the Netflix is a Joke Festival at Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on April 29, and based on US Magazine’s report, he brought up the topic of his feud involving Kanye West quickly.

An audience member told US Mag that Davidson said he had an “AIDS scare,” but Davidson told the crowd he wasn’t worried he has AIDS. Instead, it was a false rumor that Kanye had started about him.

“He said you have AIDS? You should say he has polio,” Davidson said his friend John Mulaney told him when he asked his advice.

Earlier this year, a report surfaced claiming Kanye West was “allegedly telling friends Pete Davidson’s suffering with AIDS,” but reps for West dismissed it as “nonsense.”

The actor and comedian began dating Kim Kardashian last October, following her guest-hosting stint on SNL and amid her divorce from West.

That resulted in West launching attacks against Davidson online, as well as in his verse for the song Eazy, and in the accompanying music video. Davidson also addressed the video during his comedy set this past Friday.

He mentioned a photo that popped up in December 2021 featuring himself sitting courtside with friends Jon Stewart and Chris Rock at a New York Knicks game. Since that photo, Davidson said he got beheaded in West’s music video, and Rock was slapped at the Oscars by Will Smith.

“Jon Stewart, you’re next!” Davidson exclaimed in his joke.

Davidson and Kim K made red carpet debut for special dinner

Based on reports, Davidson didn’t bring up his relationship with Kim Kardashian during his comedy set in Los Angeles. However, one day after Davidson’s set, he and Kim K stepped out on the red carpet in Washington, D.C., for the White House Correspondent’s Dinner.

According to ET Online, the event returned after a two-year hiatus with President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden amongst the special guests.

Kim shared an Instagram post featuring several photographs of herself holding hands with Davidson, who was dressed in a Prada suit with a slim tie, black shades, and black and white Vans.

The 41-year-old Kardashians star and entrepreneur wore a shimmery silver dress by Balenciaga Couture, jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz, and her hair in a “wet wavy look.”

Trevor Noah, who also had a brief public feud involving Kanye West, hosted the event. After Noah spoke about West’s behavior towards Davidson and Kim K on The Daily Show several months ago, the rapper went at him on Instagram.

One of the Instagram posts included a slur directed at Noah, which resulted in West’s suspension from the platform for 24 hours. It also ended up costing him a spot in the lineup of performers for the 2022 Grammy Awards hosted by Noah.

Following those instances, West also dropped out as a headline performer for Coachella. Since the suspension, he’s been silent on Instagram and publicly, although he’s appeared in several recent songs by Pusha T and Future on their new albums.