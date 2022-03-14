Kim Kardashian calls out Kanye West’s claim she’s keeping him from his kids: ‘You were just here this morning’

Kim Kardashian called out Kanye West over his claim that he hadn’t seen his kids in a week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Kanye West can be described with many words, but as far as pushing his own version of his split from Kim Kardashian, the rapper is consistent.

Kanye has said many things, from going after Kim’s new boo Pete Davidson, the number of times she’s been divorced, and most recently, how rarely he gets to see his kids.

While fans only get the outside look at these events, it looks like Kim is getting fed up with Kanye pushing a false story about what’s really going on between the two.

Kanye recently posted a photo of North’s backpack. The backpack features three pins: Kim Kardashian, an alien, and Kanye West.

He captioned the post, “This was on my daughters back pack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive.”

Despite rallying support from his fans, this was one post that Kim made sure to say her piece on.

Kim Kardashian calls out Kanye West in Instagram comment

Kim has been dealing with Kanye dissing her and Pete for over a month now, but when it comes to her kids, the mama bear comes out.

On his post implying that he wasn’t allowed to see his kids very often, Kim wrote, “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Although it appears her comment has since been deleted, the Instagram page Comments by Celebs captured the call out.

This is not the first time Kim has commented on Kanye’s reportedly false statements, as she took to her Instagram Story in the past to set the record straight and diss her ex-husband and his inability to keep divorce attorneys.

Despite Kim’s comment calling Kanye out, fans rushed to his comments to support the rapper amidst his claims about his kids.

Fans support Kanye West on Instagram despite Kim Kardashian’s comment

Two users, in particular, filled Kanye’s Instagram comments with support and prayers.

Glammy Mars left several comments, some reading “God got us,” “they didn’t believe in us… GOD did,” “nothing wrong with going hard for your loved ones,” and “let’s pray together. bless up.”

Pic credit: @kanyewest/Instagram

Another user, prodbyzaqq, commented several times as well, writing “the man just wants his family back” and “let the man be a father.”

Pic credit: @kanyewest/Instagram

However, while Kanye has repeat commenters showing their support, there appears to be a larger variety of people coming forward to support Kim as well.

Support for Kim Kardashian rises amidst Kanye West comments

On the Comments by Celebs post, many different people took to the comments to show their support for Kim.

One user wrote, “Lol good for Kim” and another said, “The way Kim shuts it down lmao.”

Other comments include the clapping emoji, with at least one user saying “Go Kimberly” and another writing, “I never thought I’d say this but go Kim!! staying silent isn’t working.”

Pic credit: @commentsbycelebs/Instagram

Although both stars are receiving support from their fans, anyone looking at the comments would see more people supporting Kim than Kanye at this time. Many seem to want this drama to be over with just as much as Kim does.