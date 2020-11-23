Brittany posts video of Yazan ‘drinking’ as 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way storyline gets dark

The latest season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has been a wild ride for the cast members. More notably, the drama with Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira has kept fans on the edge of their seats as they navigate their relationship in the conservative country of Jordan.

The drama that’s been playing out onscreen makes the season even more confusing as there seems to be a stark contrast between who Yazan portrays himself as around his family and who he is when he’s alone with Brittany.

And, if her social media is any indication about the status of their relationship, there’s a lot about the couple that fans don’t know.

Brittany shares a video and claims that Yazan was drinking

In a now-deleted post to Instagram, which has resurfaced on Reddit, Brittany shared a video that shows herself grinding in Yazan’s lap. Near the end of the clip, Yazan picks up what could be an alcoholic beverage.

Brittany’s caption seems to confirm that Yazan was drinking.

“I want this season to be over faster than he finished that jack and Coke in the club this night [wink face emoji] he LOVES when y’all not watching so we can be ourselves. Take a shot for us! Watch until the end,” she wrote.

If what she says is true, then Yazan may not be as strict about his culture and his religion as he portrays on the show.

It’s clear that the couple has struggled their way through this season. Brittany, in particular, struggled to simply be honest to Yazan throughout the season.

As the season has played out, viewers watched as Brittany lied to Yazan by claiming that she was already divorced from her first husband. This wasn’t the case.

Now, Brittany claims that Yazan did know that she was still married but that he’d asked her to keep it a secret on the show.

Brittany has a tough conversation with Yazan’s brother

While Brittany is currently spilling all the tea on her relationship with Yazan (and often quickly deleting it shortly after), fans are watching their relationship play out in the latter half of the season.

During a particularly tense scene, Brittany sits down with Yazan’s brother and, with the help of a translator, attempts to gain some clarity about where she stands with their family.

Yazan’s brother tells Brittany that their relationship has put his brother’s life in danger and that he could very well be killed for entering into a relationship with her.

Fans will have to wait and see how the rest of the season plays out.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.