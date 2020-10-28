Brittany claims Yazan knew she was still married, didn’t want her to admit it on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way  

Brittany Banks from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way spilled the tea about her relationship with Yazan on the show. The reality TV star claimed on her Instagram live yesterday that Yazan knew she was still married.

The 90 Day Fiancé star responded to a fan on Instagram, writing, “ima be real since im tired of y’all. Yazan knew I was still married. He just knew his parents would be mad if I was honest about it on the show because he didn’t wanna wait to be with me. Have a nice day.”

Brittany, 26, also told her Instagram live followers that her fiancé, Yazan, 24, lied about being homeless because of their relationship. Brittany claims that Yazan was disrespectful to his parents and that is the true reason he was kicked out of his parents’ house.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Brittany also claimed that Yazan is lazy. “That boy never had a job. He didn’t get beat up and get thrown out his house because of what he’s telling y’all happened,” said Brittany.

She went on to say that Yazan was disrespectful to his parents and is disrespectful to other people. Brittany also contradicts her statement that Yazan had never had a job when she says he was forced to work for his parents after he was fired from his job.

“Ain’t nobody whose paying your bills and taken care of you your whole life gonna allow you to talk shit to them in their house and be crazy,” she said.

On the show, Brittany claims that Yazan does not yet know that she isn’t divorced. She flies home from Jordan to finalize the divorce but tells Yazan she’s going home to visit her sister, who has recently had a baby.

“Yazan is going to be wondering why I’m taking so long,” said Brittany. “His family is going to be wondering why I’m taking so long to marry him. It just seems like the longer I wait to tell him, the more sh-t I’m getting into.”

It looks like the 90 Day Fiancé star may have broken up with Yazan

The aspiring rapper posted a video of herself boarding a private jet without her Jordanian beau. The rumor is that she was traveling with her new beau, Nigerian rapper, KSlim.

Brittany captioned the post, “God you have always been a blessing to me. Mother Earth you have always provided for me. In return, I Mind my business & appreciate the small things. Mother Earth & Sun of God just as you promised me being a good genuine person always pays off.”

After she has boarded the private jet, she posted another video captioned, “Y’all it’s my first time on a private jet I’m scared 😭😭😭.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.