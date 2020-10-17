90 Day Fiance: Yazan’s relationship with Brittany gets him fired and kicked out of his house

The culture clash between 90 Day Fiancé couple Brittany Banks and Yazan has been more contentious than most couples on the series.

In 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2, a dramatic teaser revealed Yazan is receiving death threats. The new clip reveals that his attempt to marry Britney got him fired and kicked out of his home.

Brittany, who is from Florida, moves to Jordan to be with Yazan Abo Hurira after the two met online. However, from the get-go, the 26-year-old was not interested in adapting to her fiance’s culture nor converting to his religion.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In a recent episode, Britanny goes back to Chicago to finalize her divorce but does not tell Yazan the real reason she was traveling.

In a sneak peek of the Sunday night episode, Brittany reveals her plans to address Yazan’s demands.

“He thinks he’s gonna give me an ultimatum, but I’m gonna give his a** an ultimatum,” Banks says in the preview before adding. “He’s not the king of Jordan.”

“I must be careful, it’s dangerous,” Yazan tells Banks in a clip of an upcoming episode.

“I swear, tell Yazan I will be his murderer,” Yazan’s father says without an explanation. In a final clip, a friend of Yazan tells a tearful Brittany, “There are people who genuinely hate him, and they might try to kill him.”

It is unclear why Yazan is in danger but many 90 Day Fiance fans have speculated that he has been threatened with an honor killing but a new clip reveals the real reason.

Yazan reveals why he was kicked out of his home

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Brittany, and Yazan managed to get more time to plan their marriage after his uncle intervened on their behalf.

However, it appears that his parents have a change of heart after seeing some of Brittany’s old social media posts.

Yazan explains that his father is convinced Brittany doesn’t want to marry him and she is just lying to him.

After Yazan continued to defend his relationship with Brittney, his father refused to work with him and kicked him out of their home, according to this sneak peek originally shared by Entertainment Tonight.

“I spent the first night at my uncle’s. After that, I had to stay on the street for two days,” he says. “Then I rented an apartment and looked for work. I don’t talk to anyone. I spend time alone. I swear, Mohammed, this has been the most difficult, truly the most difficult time I’ve been through.”

It appears that Yazan and Brittany’s relationship is doomed, leaving many fans wondering if they are still together.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.