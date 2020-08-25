90 Day Fiance Spoilers: Are Brittany and Yazan still together and living in Jordan?

Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira have had one of the bumpiest rides on the 90 Day Fiance roller coaster this season (and that is saying a lot.) So, are Brittany and Yazan still together?

The unlikely pair have had some big ups and downs, including an argument between Brittany and Yazan’s family, which was one of the most explosive moments of the season.

On recent episodes of the show, things don’t look to be going well for the pair.

Yazan and Brittany have experienced tension over his religion

The biggest point of contention in the relationship is Yazan’s Muslim background, and Brittany refusal to convert to his religion.

In June, Brittany told Entertainment Tonight, “I’m not gonna convert to any religion for anybody. I don’t think that’s a good idea for anybody. If you do it, it should be for God, not for a man.”

On the August 10 episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Yazan gave Brittany an ultimatum — convert to Islam in three days or they would be through.

Though, it appears he’s more worried about the religious aspect of their relationship due to pressure from his family.



Brittany and Yazan have been in a war of words on Instagram

Though they haven’t officially confirmed a split, most likely due to contractual obligations with TLC, social media activity seems to point toward a breakup between Brittany and Yazan (though, is anyone really surprised?)

The dramatic duo have been taking shots at each other on Instagram while the season has been airing, letting fans know things are most likely over between them.

In his Instagram story in July, Yazan wrote, “Have you ever wondered what is the difference between a good girl and a bad girl?” Well, let me tell you about my thoughts. First of all, a good girl will loosen her shirt button when its hot but a bad girl will loosen her shirt button to make a situation hot.”

He continued, “Secondly, a good girl wears underwear and a bad girl don’t use underwear. Thirdly, a good girl says no and a bad girl says when? Lastly, a good girl goes to a party and then goes home then goes to bed but a bad girl goes to a party then goes to bed then goes home. I know that different people have different points of view. That’s my personal point of view and a good girl will definitely agree with what I said. Spread positivity and love.”

Brittany has been responding to Yazan’s subtle digs at her

Well, if that wasn’t taking a shot at Brittany, then it certainly wasn’t praising her either. Especially considering the aspiring rapper’s Instagram photos that show off more than a little bit of cleavage.

Yazan also posted a quote about saying a girl shouldn’t be proud of every man wanting her because things that are cheap have a lot of buyers. So, there’s that.

Of course, Brittany didn’t take this lying down, and responded on her own Instagram stories, writing, “A good man holds a job and provides for his woman.”

She continued, “A bad man sits at home with his hand out to everybody, trying to demand respect and control over a woman who WORKS for hers. If I let you control me we’d be homeless cus lord knows you will not work or pay one bill with all that mouth. Sit this one out boo.”

Brittany accused Yazan of cheating on her

Not only that, but it appears Brittany has even accused Yazan of cheating on her. In a now-deleted picture, she wrote, “Fun facts about us. Yazan’s favorite drink is Jack Daniels. Yazan loves hashish, tramadol, and gaslighting women. He also loves to cheat with ’90 Day Fiancé’ fans. He’s on his third one. His favorite pastime is blaming others for his actions. Enjoy @yazan_abuhurira did I miss anything? Should I honorably mention your out of control temper?”

So, perhaps Yazan isn’t so honorable after all? Of course, we’ll have to watch the final episodes of the season to see what goes down between Yazan and Brittany, but their social media activity appears to point at some major drama.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.