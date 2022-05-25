Brittany Cartwright didn’t watch Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules, says it gives her ‘anxiety’

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright admits she didn’t watch Season 9. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/AdMedia

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright has serious feelings about watching her Pump Rules co-stars and recently admitted she skipped watching Season 9.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Brittany and her husband, Jax Taylor, announced they were departing the franchise ahead of the scheduled filming for Season 9 in 2021. Although the true reason for their exit was never confirmed, many wondered if it was tied to racially insensitive social media posts of Jax’s that had resurfaced at the time.

Since stepping away, Brittany and Jax have remained quite close to several of their former castmates. Much of this is thanks to the first Vanderpump Rules baby boom. Brittany was amongst four Pump Rules ladies who welcomed their first children in 2021. Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay all welcomed children within months of one another.

In a recent chat on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, Brittany revealed why she opted not to watch the latest season despite being close with several current cast members.

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright talks avoiding Season 9

While speaking with host David Yontef, Brittany opened up about not watching the Season 9 drama unfold despite remaining friends with current stars. According to the Jenny Craig spokesperson, she relied on those friendships to stay up to date on what happened throughout the season.

“I would ask like Lala [Kent] and Katie [Maloney] and keep up with them and Scheana Shay,” Brittany shared. “Of course, I see on Instagram and Reels, and so I know things that they went through.”

“We would see them whenever they weren’t filming and stuff anyway, too. So, I kind of knew what was going on,” she added.

However, Brittany then pivoted and confessed that although she wanted to continue being a supportive friend, she just couldn’t bring herself to watch the show.

“But like I said, I was never much of a reality TV like watcher. It makes me like anxious, but I want to support them,” Brittany noted. “I hope that, you know, it goes on forever, and they do amazing, and you know, it keeps being amazing for them, but I just want to support them in other ways.”

Brittany reveals if she’d consider making a return to Vanderpump Rules if the invite was extended

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, in the same interview, Brittany revealed if she would consider making a return to the franchise if it became an option.

Ultimately, Brittany stated she would allow Jax to take the lead in a decision since he tends to be more “hard-headed” than she is.

“I think that would be up to Jax because for me, if he did it, I would do it, you know, but he’s a little bit more hard-headed than me,” she explained. “So he might be like, I don’t know, after not being on it for a whole season, I feel like it [would] kind of be a little bit weird for him.”

Although Brittany admitted it might be weird for Jax to consider making his return to the show, she did also admit that the show was a “huge part” of their life.

“But I don’t know. That would be Jax’s decision. So I’ll just say that” she concluded.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.