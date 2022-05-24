Brittany Cartwright admits she’s ‘sad’ at outcome of relationship with Lisa Vanderpump following Pump Rules exit

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright opens up about the current state of her relationship with Lisa Vanderpump. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright confesses she’s “sad” that she doesn’t hear from SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump anymore.

The mom of one and her husband Jax Taylor exited the Vanderpump Rules franchise ahead of Season 9. They announced their departure on social media back in December 2020, much to the shock of many fans and followers.

Since leaving the show, Brittany and Jax expanded their family with the addition of their son Cruz who was born in April 2021.

While recently appearing on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, Brittany opened up about where her relationship stands with Lisa today.

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright ‘didn’t really’ receive parenting advice from Lisa Vanderpump following exit from the show

While speaking to host David Yontef, Brittany explained she has immense love and respect for Lisa despite no longer being featured on the hit Bravo show.

“I love Lisa to death, and I think she’s amazing, and I’ve always looked up to her so much,” Brittany shared. However, she also clarified that she “didn’t really” receive any advice from Lisa prior to the arrival of her son. In addition to the initial lack of communication surrounding Cruz’s birth, Brittany admitted she and Jax received a gift from Lisa after Cruz’s birth — two months later, to be exact.

“We got a present from her when Cruz was about 8 weeks old,” she noted. “So she did send, like, some gifts and stuff.”

Brittany reached out to Lisa after hearing of her horse riding accident, says ‘I still love her’

Although Brittany and Jax clearly aren’t as close with Lisa as they were when they were a part of the Pump Rules cast, Brittany confirmed she doesn’t have any hard feelings and even reached out to Lisa after her horse riding accident.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“She said she missed us and stuff, but we don’t hear from her as much as I thought we would, which is kinda sad,” Brittany stated. “But I still love her to pieces.”

When she was then asked if Jax also shared her feelings of being sad at the current state of their relationship with Lisa, but Brittany refused to speak directly for her husband and explained he doesn’t often speak on the matter.

“He doesn’t really say anything about it, but I’m sure if you asked him, he probably would be a little bit,” she said.

“I know she was really close to him during all the filming and stuff. So I just wish that would have, like, continued a little bit, but we’ll see,” she concluded.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.