Vanderpump Rules: Are Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright moving out of California?

In a fan Cameo video, former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor claimed he and Brittany Cartwright are moving out of California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The mass exit of several Vanderpump Rules stars ahead of filming for Season 9 shocked the stars and their fanbase. Among those ousted from the show were controversial OG Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright.

Although the reason for their exit was mysterious, several believed it had to do with his involvement in accusations of racism against former co-star Faith Stowers. The allegations also found stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute fired from the franchise.

Since their departure, fans have been concerned about what would be next for the couple. In a recently shared video of Jax, he appeared to confirm to a fan that he and his little family would be moving out of California and heading cross-country to Florida.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor says he and Brittany Cartwright are moving out of California

In a Cameo video sent to a fan, Jax appeared to confirm the next big move for his family. Cameo videos are self-filmed clips that celebrities film and send to fans for a fee.

In the video, Jax stated, “In fact, we’re going to be moving there shortly. We’re just trying to figure out some logistics, but we will be moving to Clear Water [Florida].”

“We can’t wait,” he continued.

Critics doubt that Jax and Brittany will end up making the cross-country move from California to Florida

It didn’t take long for critics to weigh in with their opinions on Jax’s claims that they will be moving to Florida. As some pointed out, in the very same video, Jax told his fans to contact him if they were ever in California so they could meet up for a drink.

“‘We’re going to be moving [to Clearwater] shortly.’ (30 seconds later) ‘If you’re ever in LA, hit me up on Instagram and we will grab a couple soda pops,” one user commented. “Huh?”

Pic credit: @u/fivethousanddollars/Reddit

Speaking of soda, another user wondered if Jax was claiming to be sober by offering to meet up with the fan for “soda pops.”

“I love that he said he was doing yard work while very obviously on a golf cart, and also that he would meet up with them for some soda pops 😂 is he sober now or something??” they wrote.

In response, another user wrote, “Lol right? I’ve watched more Ajax cameos than I care to admit and he always says something along the lines of ‘come out to la and we’ll go to the Olive Garden or red lobster, shots on me’ … I wonder if anyone has actually tried to redeem his offer and would love to see what he responds back with. I’m guessing he probably ignores it or blocks them immediately.”

Pic credit: @u/Melanithefelony, @u/thisismyparents/Reddit

Other critics called out Jax’s claims and questioned if his wife knew about the impending move.

“Guaranteed he made this moving announcement without consulting Brat [Brittany],” they commented.

“For sure,” another critic agreed before accusing Jax of being “thirsty for attention.”

“I’ll believe it when their house has sold and they’ve actually moved,” the comment continued.

Pic credit: @u/nc04031992, @u/lwi83/Reddit

Although Jax and Brittany have yet to make an official announcement confirming his Cameo claims, it will be interesting to see how Jax and Brittany move on now that Vanderpump Rules has officially been picked up for a tenth season.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.