Vanderpump Rules: Why is Jax Taylor not returning for Season 9?

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules kicked off with all the flash that fans have come to know and love. However, there were a few notable faces missing from the crowd, and among them is OG Vanderpump Rules star, Jax Taylor.

Jax had been a part of the Vanderpump Rules cast since the show’s inception and he solidified his place by consistently being near the center of attention and bringing the maximum amount of drama.

Season after season, Jax continued to show up, party, drink, flirt, cheat, and fight with the best of them and Vanderpump Rules fans either loved him or loved to hate him.

So, why is Jax absent from Season 9 if he brought all of that to the table?

Jax and Brittany announced they were leaving Vanderpump Rules in 2020

Jax, along with his wife Brittany Cartwright, was let go from Vanderpump Rules in December 2020. The couple took to Instagram at the time to announce their departure.

Brittany’s post included a lengthy caption thanking Bravo for the opportunity to be part of the show.

“The last 5 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life. Although this is difficult to share, Jax and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules,” the caption read, in part.

Why didn’t Jax Taylor return for Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules?

But the writing had been on the wall for months prior to the announcement that both Jax and Brittany would be leaving. Earlier that year OG cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from the hit Bravo show after racist actions against another former Vanderpump Rules co-star came to light.

Faith Stowers took to an Instagram Live and revealed that both Stassi and Kristen had reported her to police for a crime she didn’t commit simply because the woman accused of a crime was a “black woman with a weave.”

Faith was a part of the Season 4 Vanderpump Rules cast. However, it wasn’t until Season 5 that a major storyline was formed when everyone found out that Jax had cheated on his then-girlfriend (now-wife) Brittany with Faith. Faith received plenty of hate from the cast and during that same Instagram Live, Faith claimed she was continuously “attacked.”

Once this came to light, Stassi and Kristen were let go, but some Vanderpump Rules fans were calling for Jax to also be fired since he had participated in the drama. Although the original tweet had been deleted, Jax called out Faith on similar rumors.

“Shes [Faith Stowers] wanted by the police for grand theft auto and ‘awol’ from military, bad idea to be on a reality show dude. Someone’s going to jail,” the tweet read.

Unfortunately for Jax, his temper and bad attitude seemed to be his undoing when the straw finally broke the camel’s back and he was fired from the show.

Season 9 has managed to move on without him, however, and Vanderpump Rules’ audience will just have to watch to see how the season unfolds.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.