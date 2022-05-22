Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright cries while watching movie with son Cruz

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright got emotional while watching a movie with son Cruz. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright is reliving some of her own youth with her 1-year-old son, Cruz. And the two recently watched a classic Disney movie that clearly had Brittany feeling some deep emotions.

Since celebrating his first birthday in April, Cruz has been experiencing various new things and Brittany has been along for the ride.

In a recent post to social media, Brittany shared what happened when she and Cruz sat down to watch Disney’s Tarzan.

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright gets caught in her feelings while watching Tarzan with baby Cruz

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Brittany shared two video clips. In the first, she pointed her phone toward the television screen in her living room to show that she and Cruz were watching the classic movie. The clip managed to capture one of the more emotional scenes from the movie (we’ll avoid adding any spoilers.)

In the second video, Brittany turned the camera around to face herself while she was holding Cruz. As he watched the television screen intently, Brittany added a popular crying face filter to herself, which contorted her face to look even sadder than it was.

She wrote along the bottom of the clip, “Warning! Do not try to rewatch Tarzan.”

Pic credit: @brittany/Instagram

Here’s hoping Cruz found the movie just as entertaining, but not quite as sad, as Brittany did.

Brittany and Jax rumored to be moving out of California and across the country to Florida

In other Jax and Brittany news, it sounds like the couple, along with Cruz, will be making a big move across the country in the near future. While filming a Cameo video for one of his fans, Jax let it slip that the family of three will be making the move out of California in order to start a life together in Clearwater, Florida.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Jax shared the news while seated in a golf cart and making the video. He stated, “In fact, we’re going to be moving there shortly. We’re just trying to figure out some logistics, but we will be moving to Clearwater [Florida].”

“We can’t wait,” he added.

Although Jax claimed in the video that they’d be making the move, there hasn’t been any official confirmation of this from Jax or Brittany on their social media feeds. It’s possible that the couple are simply in the early stages of planning their move. Since exiting Vanderpump Rules ahead of Season 9, Jax and Brittany’s fans and followers have been eager to see what their next big adventure will be — maybe it’ll start in Florida.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.