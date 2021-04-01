Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 says she ‘loves’ Gary and Kristina for not bashing Amber, fans go off

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 shared on social media that she “loves” Gary and Kristina Shirley for talking positively about Amber Portwood to daughter Leah, and fans had something to say about it.

In Briana’s post, she wrote, “Love Gary and Kristina so much more for this” and shared a gif from a fan page for Teen Mom OG. In the gif, Gary was seen telling Leah, “Your mom’s important.”

It referred to a scene in this week’s episode. Gary was planning Leah’s 12th birthday party and when Leah left her mom Amber off the guest list, he tried to remain neutral.

Gary tried to make Leah see things from another point of view

Although Leah expressed that she didn’t want her mom to be invited, Gary explained that Amber was still “important.”

Not wanting Leah to miss out on a potential relationship with her mom, Gary eventually talked her into inviting Amber to her party.

Amber ruined another opportunity to bond with Leah, though, when she declined the invitation. She claimed that one-on-one time with Leah was the only way to repair their relationship.

Love Gary and Kristina so much more for this ❤️ https://t.co/FtoZNzPZUw — Briana Dejesus (@xobrianadej) March 31, 2021

Briana’s followers had a lot to say about the topic, and went off in her comments

One of Briana’s followers commented about Amber’s Instagram live where she called Kristina a “wh**e” and a “homewrecker.”

“The real show was Amber live last night calling Kristina a wh**e, and Leah is spoiled..She thinks she is a great mom seeing her kids 1 to 2× a week,” one follower wrote.

Briana’s fans went off about Amber’s parenting. Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Another of Briana’s fans implied that Amber was delusional: “she literally said the only reason Leah lives with Gary/Kristina is bc they took her to Disneyland one time… next level delusion.”

One Teen Mom fan speculated that Amber wanted to use Leah as a babysitter when they responded, “And Leah wants to live with her mmmm ok, so Leah can take care of James while Amber sleeps.”

Amber argued that her weekly visits were enough, but fans weren’t buying it

Amber told her brother during a video call in the episode, “I was there every single week, a couple times a week or every other mother f***ing week and if I wasn’t there it was because I was sick.”

Another follower claimed that two days per week visitation isn’t enough time for Amber to spend with Leah.

“Amber’s brother gave her an ear full and good for him. He knows the truth, while #Amber is still in denial. 2- times per week is not being a hands on Mom,” they wrote.

More of Briana’s followers sounded off. Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

A different fan agreed that Amber needs to spend more time with Leah, writing, “Its so sad Amber needs to listen to her daughter [sic]. You don’t get to decide if you hurt someone, Leah is trying to tell Amber she is hurt but it probably feels like talking to a wall. Also who think 1 day a week is enough??”

One of Briana’s followers admitted that “We all want Christina [sic] to be our 2nd mom.”

One fan doted on Kristina. Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Despite the shade thrown at Amber, she repeatedly claims that she’s a good mom. Amber’s actions have enraged fans of the show, however, and they’ve even called for her to be fired from the franchise.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.