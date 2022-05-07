Brett Eldredge reveals if he is dating Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson on her talk show. Pic credit: NBC

While Kelly Clarkson’s divorce was just finalized, there have been dating rumors surrounding her for a while now.

These rumors indicated that The Voice coach was dating country music superstar Brett Eldredge.

Neither Brett nor Kelly had talked about the rumors, likely not wanting to help them spread one way or the other. But that has all changed as Brett has opened up about his relationship with Kelly.

Brett Eldredge on Kelly Clarkson dating rumors

The rumors that Kelly Clarkson and Brett Eldredge started dating began in 2020, long before her divorce was finalized.

Now, two years later, Brett has responded to the dating rumors.

In an interview with HELLO! Magazine, Brett said the two have a lot in common, but they are not dating – nor were they ever.

“Kelly reached out about doing Under The Mistletoe and I’m a huge fan of hers,” Brett said. “I remember seeing her in concert when she was on the American Idol tour after she had just won and I was so in awe of the power of her voice and just the person she was.”

“I couldn’t believe I got to sing with her. The fact that [she] reached out was so cool.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

As for the dating rumors?

“Yeah, those always come. It’s crazy but it’s just people I love to make music with,” Brett said. “I’ve been very fortunate to get to work with incredible women, and just powerful human beings and great people too, and to get to share the stage with them, it’s a dream.”

Kelly Clarkson making some big moves in her career

Kelly Clarkson keeps busy.

On top of her role as a coach on The Voice, where she has won 50% of the seasons she has appeared on the show, she also just started working as a host on American Song Contest.

She also has her singing career and hosts her own daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

That is where things will start to get even busier for the former American Idol winner.

Kelly Clarkson has planned a major overhaul of her daytime talk show. She will be taking Ellen DeGeneres’s spot as the main daytime talk show host on TV and she plans to make her show even bigger when that moment comes later this year.

It seems that nothing can slow Kelly Clarkson down.

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to NBC.