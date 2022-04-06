Kelly Clarkson compares Snoop Dogg and Blake Shelton as co-hosts

Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson on American Song Contest. Pic credit: NBC

Kelly Clarkson is one of the most successful coaches in The Voice history, with a 50% win ratio.

Now, she is trying her hand at the hosting side of things on American Song Contest.

While she is a coach on one and a host on the other, she has two very strong male presences on the shows as well, with Blake Shelton and Snoop Dogg.

In a fun spot with E News, Kelly compared the two men.

Kelly Clarkson compares Snoop Dogg and Blake Shelton

Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg played the game where they respond to DMs online.

Kelly went first, and the person asked who made her laugh more — Snoop Dogg on American Song Contest or Blake Shelton on The Voice.

When it comes to The Voice, Kelly and Blake are highlights and share a chemistry that the other coaches do not share. On American Song Contest, Kelly and Snoop seem to have similar chemistry, playing off each other in the live telecast.

“They’re completely different humans,” Kally answered, “so I play off of them differently. Snoop loves dancing. He’s willing to act goofy. Usually, Blake just stands there and makes fun of me like a sister.”

After thinking about it, Kelly refused to choose between the two men.

“I keep saying this show would be just crazy if Blake were to come on with us,” Kelly asked. “Can you imagine? Blake, Snoop, and Kelly.”

Snoop Dogg & Kelly Clarkson RESPOND to Fan DMs | E! News

Watch this video on YouTube

Kelly Clarkson says American Song Contest is very different

While that sounds fun, Blake might not fit in. As Kelly said, American Song Contest is not like anything she has ever been on, and she was on American Idol and The Voice.

“I would know because I’ve been a part of a lot of them,” she admitted.

She tried to explain what made it different.

“This is literally about songwriters,” Kelly said, pointing out how these singers are all performing their original songs rather than singing songs by mainstream artists.

“Whether it’s a fun song that you’re gonna wanna dance to or whether it’s a beautiful song you’re gonna want to cry to. It’s just a song that moves you,” she continued.

This also means the show is one that could make a career more than even The Voice because the winner would prove they could not only sing great but write great songs as well.

It is also one where some performers are already stars, with names like Michael Bolton, Sisqo, The Crystal Method, and Macy Gray as successful recording artists trying out on the show.

American Song Contest aris on Monday nights at 8/7c on NBC.