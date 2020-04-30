Bravo super fans Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn dish Below Deck Sailing Yacht hot topics

Bravo super fans Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn dished Below Deck Sailing Yacht hot topics from the recent episode. The famous couple, as it turns out, is addicted to all three of the yachting shows.

There was so much to talk about regarding Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Jerry and Rebecca addressed all topics from Parker McCown’s exit to the awkward marriage proposal. The duo did a recap of the episode that was quite entertaining.

Jerry calls Adam crazy

Jerry couldn’t believe Adam and Jenna got into a fight immediately after they hooked up.

“I do have to say, Adam starting a fight right after making whoopie was crazy. I’ve never seen that. I have to say it was almost like self-destructive like I don’t know what it was,” the actor expressed.

Rebecca agreed the timing didn’t make sense. She declared that making “whoopie” is supposed to end a fight between a couple, not start one. Jerry goes on to joke he didn’t think he could muster up the energy to fight after having sex.

“We fight, we love to fight. But chemically, I don’t know if I could fight like that,” Jerry shared.

The couple did agree that Jenna’s reaction to Adam giving her flowers was not cool. Rebecca called it unacceptable.

“I think the effort that Adam put in to get those flowers was incredible, and I understand why Adam was very disappointed in Jenna’s reaction,” Rebecca commented.

Rebecca and Jerry miss Parker

Both Rebecca and Jerry admitted to missing Parker. The actor revealed that there are Parkers in every single workplace.

“Someone who complains a little bit, but I love working with Parkers. Parkers make me laugh,” he stated.

Rebecca then asked her husband if he was a Parker at work, to which he replied, “Yes.” Jerry admitted he complains about his superiors and makes fun of them too.

Although they are both Parker fans, the couple also shared they love the new deckhand Chris Miller. They even joked about him taking Georgia Grobler on a “foot fish eating date.” Jerry loved that as Chris’ idea for a first date.

Rebecca also dished she was Team Madison after the crew dinner. She thought Madison had a right to be annoyed at all the coupling up. Jerry and his wife also agreed Jesse’s marriage proposal to Lyndi was one of the most awkward moments in Bravo history. The actor even refers to Jesse as the muscular tan man.

It turns out Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn are mega fans of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. They had a lot of hilarious thoughts on the most recent episode.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.