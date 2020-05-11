Bravo sets Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 premiere date

Bravo has finally revealed a premiere date for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5. Fans won’t have to wait too much longer for the hit yachting show – which is music to everyone’s ears.

Two weeks ago, Bravo dropped the trailer for the upcoming season of Below Deck Med. However, the footage did not feature a specific airdate. Instead, the video clip told viewers the reality TV show would be returning this summer.

Today, that all changed, with the network giving fans the information they have been waiting on for months.

What can fans expect from Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5?

The trailer showed fans are in for yet another exciting, drama-filled season of the Below Deck spin-off. Captain Sandy Yawn returns with several familiar faces and a slew of new recruits on her crew.

It is quite an exciting cast that already has fans buzzing, especially when it comes to Malia White taking on the role of bosun. Captain Sandy has already used social media to defend Malia, as well as promise viewers an explosive season.

“Are y’all ready for #BelowDeckMed from Mallorca? I was there, and I don’t think I’m ready. This season we have a lot of mayhem and merriment in the Med!” the captain tweeted.

She didn’t spill any details, but if Captain Sandy promises an explosive season, then fans are in for one entertaining ride.

When does Below Deck Med Season 5 premiere?

Although Bravo had previously touted the hit show would not be back until later this summer, that is not the case.

Below Deck Med Season 5 premieres on Monday, June 1. That’s just three short weeks until fans are formally introduced to the crew of The Wellington. It is just the distraction people need right now amid the current health climate.

The premiere date news also means that Below Deck Sailing Yacht will soon be coming to an end. A finale date has not been released, but it will likely be either the same night as Below Deck Mediterranean premieres or the week prior. Bravo has been working to have one installment of the series on-air for the majority of the year.

There have been concerns about the future of the Below Deck franchise due to the coronavirus pandemic. Right now, though, fans should focus on the exciting news of Below Deck Med Season 5 is hitting the airwaves very soon.

Below Deck Mediterranean premieres Monday, June 1 at 9/8c on Bravo.