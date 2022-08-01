Brandon Gibbs shares twerking video with 90 Day Fiance fans

Brandon Gibbs shared a twerking video with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Brandon Gibbs highlighted his humorous side in a recent video where he showcased his twerking skills, although it appears he did not intend for it to be shared.

Based on the caption to Brandon’s video, it looks like his 90 Day Fiance wife, Julia Trubkina, was behind the share.

She spoke about Brandon’s charms and remarked that he was shy while taking responsibility for the post.

In the playful video, Brandon fully embraced his twerking abilities while he and Julia’s dog looked on and then became disinterested.

Julia and Brandon have been known to post funny videos on Instagram that often get a lot of attention.

The pair like to make videos that underscore their personalities and the things that are going on in their lives.

Brandon Gibbs’ twerking abilities were on display for 90 Day Fiance fans

Brandon, or rather Julia, used Brandon’s Instagram to share a fun video of Brandon showing off his twerking abilities.

Brandon focused on moving his behind with his back to the camera as a twerking song played in the background.

Brandon even dropped it down low, and the camera also focused on his movements in slow motion at one point.

Julia and Brandon’s dog Simba was featured at the beginning of the video as he looked at Brandon’s dancing before walking out of view.

In the caption, Julia wrote, “We often have fun. [Brandon] is probably the funniest person I’ve ever met. But he is like that only with close people. in any other situation, he is very shy. I will show him this video when he is shy.”

She added, “P.S. I posted this post (Julia)🤣.”

Brandon Gibbs’ parents Ron and Betty Gibbs have become 90 Day Fiance franchise staples

Even though Brandon’s parents Ron and Betty, have been labeled as some of the most involved 90 Day Fiance parents, they are still popular among 90 Day Fiance viewers.

They appeared in several episodes of 90 Day Diaries this season and have been cast members of Pillow Talk. They have also been major parts of Brandon and Julia’s storylines throughout their time on 90 Day Fiance and Happily Ever After?.

Ron and Betty always seem to have a say in Brandon and Julia’s relationship as they endeavor to remain close to the pair amid changing times.

90 Day viewers will likely continue to see Ron and Betty within the 90 Day franchise as long as Brandon and Julia are in it.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.