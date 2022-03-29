90 Day Fiance: Julia Trubkina captures adorable moment between Brandon Gibbs and their dog Simba

Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs’ dog Simba appeared to have missed them while they were gone. Pic credit: @juliatrubkina1993/Instagram/TLC

90 Day Fiance stars Brandon Gibbs, and Julia Trubkina recently showed off a vacation they took to different places in the Caribbean.

However, the cutest part of their journey may have been when they arrived home to their dog Simba after a long drive back.

Julia captured a precious moment between Simba and Brandon that featured Simba sleeping on top of Brandon after they got home.

In the caption, Julia joked about how much Simba missed them while they were gone.

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina’s dog showed how much he missed them

Through her Instagram stories, Julia snapped two pictures of Brandon asleep with his back turned and their dog Simba laying directly on top of him.

Julia and Brandon had just gotten back from a long drive after having a Caribbean vacation.

As both Brandon and Simba were fast asleep happily together, Julia took the pictures.

She wrote her caption over the photo in Russian before having the English translation at the bottom. She wrote, “18 hours driving and we are at home. Tell your dog missed you without saying it.”

Julia took a picture of Brandon with their dog Simba. Pic credit: @juliatrubkina1993/Instagram

Brandon Gibbs recently posted a funny video with his dad dancing with goats

Julia captured a different adorable moment recently when she filmed Brandon trying to get a goat to dance.

As he was jumping around wildly, Brandon’s dad Ron came outside and proceeded to jump around with Brandon and the goat.

They successfully got the goat to dance, and Ron let out an audible laugh.

90 Day Fiance fans who saw the video were happy to know that Ron was feeling better and enjoying himself after beating cancer.

Julia, Brandon, and his parents were featured on the premiere episode of Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries, where they talked about wanting to move on from the apartment they secured during Season 6 of Happily Ever After?.

When they talked to Ron, he suggested that they take over the farm, and he and Brandon’s mom Betty would move to their other house.

Julia needed time to ease into the idea, but when they were at dinner altogether, the idea was brought up to Brandon’s mom for the first time, and she was shocked by the prospect.

90 Day Diaries airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.