Boyfriend of Big Brother 15 star GinaMarie Zimmerman dies

GinaMarie Zimmerman was a Big Brother 15 cast member. Pic credit: CBS

GinaMarie Zimmerman from Big Brother 15 passed on the news that her boyfriend, Evangelos “Angelo” Siozios, has died.

The sad news was posted to her social media accounts, and it quickly drew the attention of quite a few fans and other former Big Brother houseguests.

Along with pictures of herself and Angelo, GinaMarie posted a note stating that she was at a loss for words about how to express what had happened.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

“For once I’m a lost for words. My boyfriend Angelo has passed away,” GinaMarie started her post that is up on Twitter and Instagram.

“He was a such a smart amazing person, who loved his family , Zeus and I. He worked so hard though out law schools and achieving his goals. You are now my true angel. We love you,” GinaMarie continued.

Below is the post that she currently has up on Twitter. It includes four photos of the couple together. One photo also features their dog, Zeus.

Love Big Brother as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

For once I’m a lost for words. My boyfriend Angelo has passed away. He was a such a smart amazing person, who loved his family , Zeus and I. He worked so hard though out law schools and achieving his goals. You are now my true angel. We love you pic.twitter.com/ewwxmbTBRO — GinaMarie Zimmerman (@GinaMarieZ) May 19, 2021

A tribute page was also set up for Angelo, where GinaMarie has shared quite a few additional photos. It also relays the information that Angela passed away on May 9 at the age of 31.

An obituary for Angelo reads, in part, “Evangelos Siozios, 31, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021 in Filiates, Thesprotia, Greece. He was the beloved son to Gus and Eleada Siozios. Loving brother to Michael and Evanthia Siozios. Cherished grandson to Michael and Evangelia Theodoulou and the late George and Evanthia Siozios. Evangelos is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.”

GinaMarie Zimmerman played on Big Brother 15 cast

In 2013, GinaMarie Zimmerman was a member of the BB15 cast. Sixteen houseguests took part in a season that lasted 90 days. She made it all the way to the final two but lost on a 7-2 vote to Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren.

Other memorable members of the BB15 cast included Helen Kim, Amanda Zuckerman, Aaryn Gries, Elissa Slater, and McCrae Olson. The big twist of the season was that Elissa is the sister of Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly and she tried to keep it a secret when she entered the Big Brother house.

On a side note, Amanda Zuckerman recently gave birth.

Big Brother returns in summer 2021

A new season of Big Brother will air this summer on CBS. The BB23 cast will begin playing the game on July 7 during a rumored live move-in event.

Some early potential BB23 cast spoilers have also come out online ahead of the big cast reveal.

Big Brother returns on July 7 on CBS.