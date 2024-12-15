Botched doctor Terry Dubrow offers to help Brandi Glanville amid concern for RHOBH alum

Brandi Glanville recently sparked concern among The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans when she posted an alarming photo of her face.

The 52-year-old has been dealing with an ongoing health issue and the doctors have not been able to figure out a cause or cure for her condition.

Help might be on the way because Dr. Terry Dubrow, star of Botched, has offered to help her.

He has seen the photos of Brandi’s face and has a few ideas on what could be causing her botched appearance.

Brandi Glanville fears a parasite is underneath her skin and recently told Entertainment Tonight that it sometimes moves from one area to another.

However, Terry shut down those claims and shared what could be causing the issues.

Terry Dubrow offers to help RHOBH alum, Brandi Glanville

Botched doctors Terry Dubrow and his partner Dr. Paul Nassif have dealt with many complicated medical cases on their show, but can they help Brandi Glanville?

Terry spoke with TMZ about the situation and offered up his services.

“What I’m concerned about, with Brandy, is that she has an infectious process or a foreign body reaction to something she’s had injected,” said Terry, noting that she needs a diagnosis ASAP!

“She has to figure out if there’s a microorganism in there,” continued the Botched star, as he slammed the assumption that there’s a parasite under Brandi’s skin.

The Newport Beach plastic surgeon reasoned that something got into her bloodstream and it could be one of two difficult-to-treat microorganisms.

Terry noted that Brandi’s is “like a ticking time bomb” because the longer it takes to diagnose the problem, the more damage it will do to her skin and the more difficult it will be to treat.

Terry made a deal with the former RHOBH star, telling her, “If you can’t get a diagnosis and you need help, the Botched doctors are here for you.”

Will Brandi allow Terry to help her?

Brandi has taken up Terry’s offer to help and she’s ready to consult with the Botched star.

In a post on X, she noted, “I have zero drama with @DrDubrow. I appreciate all the help I can get🙏.”

The former Bravo Housewife shared that they have already “been in touch and plan to talk.”

Brandi addresses the Botched doctor. Pic credit: @BrandiGlanville/X

Brandi thanked her followers for their support and noted that she’s done everything to figure out a diagnosis.

“All fillers that were in my face have been dissolved,” she shared. “I have seen all the best doctors at Cedar Sinai & all the doctors they referred me to💕.”

Here’s hoping the Botched doctors can help the RHOBH alum.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.