Brandi Glanville hits back at haters after sparking concern with unrecognizable photo

People have been airing concern for Brandi Glanville after she posted a recent selfie.

The image showed a close-up of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Her face sunken in and she had lumps under her skin.

She didn’t say much in the caption of her post but it didn’t take long for comments to start rolling in.

People questioned what was happening to Brandi’s face; others blamed her unrecognizable appearance on the overuse of cosmetic procedures.

Brandi has responded to the negative comments, sharing that doctors are still trying to figure out what’s happening.

However, she thinks it’s stress-induced due to her traumatic firing over the RHUGT scandal involving Caroline Manzo and the events since.

Brandi alarmed her followers on X with a post that showed a makeup-free, close-up of her face and skin.

“Sick it!” she captioned the post.

After seeing the photo, people took to the comments.

“Brandi, this can’t be real you were beautiful,” wrote one commenter.

“You’re 52. We’re all aging. Some more, some less. And some decide to get themselves pumped full of a toxin to look younger … I feel sorry for your choices,” posted someone else.

One X user wrote, “Yeah, fillers are not good. Give cosmetic procedures a rest! I don’t think it’s stress induced, it’s most likely foreign chemical induced! No fun.”

Another added, “I never understood why she kept doing stuff to her face when she started out so perfect.”

Brandi claps back at the haters

Brandi responded to the comments on her post, noting that the photo was a throwback from her Cameo account.

“Guys this is an old cameo! I used it to promote that I’m back on after a year plus hiatus. Let me share what I look like & why I had to take a pause… check next post & f*****g suck it haters,” she wrote.

In another post, she responded to the queries about her appearance.

“What happened? I wish I knew I’ve been in & out of the hospital this passed year 1/2 spent almost every dollar I have trying to figure it out,” wrote the mom of two.

“Some Dr.’s say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it’s stress induced edema. I personally say it’s Bravo,” she added.

Brandi officially severed any hopes of a relationship with NBCUniversal after she accused Andy Cohen of sexual harassment and told the network to prepare for a lawsuit.

That didn’t end well as her lawyers decided not to advance with the case.

In October, Brandi shared in a now-deleted tweet, per Page Six. “After a YEAR of telling me how rich I was about to be & how strong my case against BRAVO is my ‘lawyers’ have decided I now don’t have a case [and] cut ties with me. #paid off maybe?!? allegedly,” she wrote.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.