Andy Cohen apologizes to Brandi Glanville after former RHOBH star accused him of sexual harassment

Andy Cohen is wasting no time in responding after Brandi Glanville accused him of sexual harassment.

Glanville’s lawyers, Bryan J. Freedman and Mark Geragos sent a letter to NBCUniversal, Warner Bros, and Shed Media on Thursday, which found The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star accusing Cohen of sending an inappropriate recording.

The letter claimed Glanville had been “a victim of sexual harassment at Bravo by none other than Andy Cohen,” Page Six reports.

It went on to detail a video that was reportedly sent to Glanville in 2022, which featured an “obviously inebriated” Cohen telling her of “his intention to sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her and invited her to watch via Facetime.”

Cohen shared his side of events on Thursday afternoon with a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Watch What Happens Live host said the video included Below Deck and The Traitors alum Kate Chastain. In it, “very clearly joking” with Brandi.

Andy Cohen says the video to Brandi Glanville was ‘meant in jest’

He stated that he “absolutely meant in jest,” while Glanville’s reaction “clearly communicated she was in on the joke.”

“That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize,” Cohen wrote.

Andy Cohen is speaking out. Pic credit: @Andy/X

The letter also says that Cohen was Glanville’s “boss at the time” of the video and had “complete and total control over her career.”

Glanville’s lawyers called the incident an “extraordinary abuse of power” that left her feeling “trapped and disgusted.”

The letter added that Cohen remaining in power after “this behavior” reminds them of “the bad old days of Matt Lauer and NBC News when profits were prioritized over people.”

Few Bravolebrities have spoken out against Cohen

It’s rare for Bravolebrities to speak out against Cohen and the network, with The Real Housewives of New York’s Bethenny Frankel and The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s NeNe Leakes being some of the few who have.

Glanville, who most recently filmed The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco, was at the center of controversy when Caroline Manzo alleged that the mother of two sexually assaulted her while filming.

The incident has led to the season being put on the shelf, and there’s a high chance it will never see the light of day.

When the allegations were made public, Glanville was starring on the first season of The Traitors, but she was removed from press and disinvited from the show’s reunion.

Glanville has denied claims she sexually assaulted Caroline Manzo

Glanville has vehemently denied the claims since they first went public and has revealed they have affected her ability to work in the entertainment industry.

Glanville first appeared on RHOBH in 2011 in a friend role before being promoted to full-time cast member the following year.

She lasted three seasons before being let go and has appeared sporadically in a guest role since.

In addition to RHOBH, she has appeared on the British and U.S. editions of Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity Apprentice, Famously Single, and My Kitchen Rules.

She also has her podcast called Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.