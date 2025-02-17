Big Brother winner Cody Calafiore celebrates anniversary with beautiful wedding photos

Happy anniversary to Big Brother 22 winner Cody Calafiore and his wife Cristie.

Cody and Cristie got married last year after being together for a while.

The couple celebrated their first anniversary this weekend, marking a year since their big day.

Big Brother fans met Cody when he appeared on the BB16 cast. He finished as the runner-up to Derrick Levasseur that summer.

Cody returned for Big Brother: All-Stars 2 in the Summer of 2020. He was in a dominating alliance and took home the $500,000 prize.

Reality TV fans recently saw Cody on Big Brother: Reindeer Games and a season of The Traitors, where he competed against fellow celebrities in the Scottish Highlands.

A wedding anniversary for Cody and Cristie Calafiore

“Happy Anniversary to my love ❤️ @cristiecalafiore,” Cody captioned a new post where he tagged his wife.

Many recent photos from their relationship are included in the post, celebrating the last year together.

The first photo features Cody and Cristie enjoying their wedding reception. The bride and groom smile as they listen to someone speaking, possibly during a wedding toast.

An additional wedding photo, some images from their honeymoon, and family photos with their dog are included on the post.

Friends and followers celebrate Cody and Cristie’s anniversary

Many folks have commented on Cody’s post and left the couple with their well-wishes.

“I can’t believe it’s been a whole year! 😍😍😍,” wrote Tiffany Mitchell from Big Brother 23.

Cody’s brother Paulie Calafiore left two smiling emojis with heart eyes.

“Love it so much 🥹 it’s the conversation with Dak at the kitchen counter for me,” wrote a follower who referred to an image of Cristie with their dog.

Many fans have also left messages reading “Happy Anniversary” on the post.

Messages of support were left for Cody and Cristie. Pic credit: @codycalafiore/Instagram

Fun wedding video for the Calafiores

Below is a video that was shared online from the Calafiore wedding. It provides a great behind-the-scenes look at their big day, featuring some of the best moments from their wedding.

