Big Brother 26 showmance Matt Hardeman and Makensy Manbeck celebrate their first Valentine’s Day together

The Big Brother showmance between Matt Hardeman and Makensy Manbeck is still evolving. And this past week, they celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together.

Matt and Makensy spent a short time together in the Big Brother house, yet it still had a lasting impact on each of them.

After they left the Big Brother house, Makensy and Matt explored if they wanted to be more than just friends.

Their relationship went public shortly after their Big Brother exits, confirming their feelings were real.

As noted, Matt got evicted on Day 10 of Big Brother 26, forcing them to put a pin in any possible relationship.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Makensy made it to Day 90 and finished as the Big Brother 26 runner-up. She was reunited with Matt on finale night.

Makensy and Matt from Big Brother 26 celebrate Valentine’s Day together

“You are my everything! happy valentine’s,” Makensy captioned an Instagram post.

The post featured many couple’s photos, nearly all featuring Matt and Makensy embracing.

Some fans and followers thought it was an engagement announcement because they appeared posed in the photographs.

No announcement has been made about an engagement, but their relationship is still strong.

“Now, today, and forever!!!! Love you baby 😘😘😘,” Matt commented on the joint post.

Many Big Brother alums celebrate the happy couple

“Imma need a wallet size in erry single one of these pics STAT,” BB25 alum Reilly Smedley commented on Makensy’s post.

Reilly was one of many Big Brother alums who left supportive messages.

“Naming my future child Jean,” wrote Derek Xiao from Big Brother 23.

Derek was referencing the demin sported by Matt and Makensy in the photos.

“Ugh. I love this so much!!” wrote Jessica Nickson from Big Brother 19.

Jessica and her then-boyfriend (Cody Nickson from BB19) won a season of The Amazing Race. Could Makensy and Matt follow in their footsteps?

Makensy and Matt find support with Big Brother alums. Pic credit: @MakensyJoManbeck/Instagram

It’s more than a showmance for Matt and Makensy

Matt Hardeman and Makensy Manbeck went Instagram official with their relationship in early December.

“In case the soft launches weren’t enough, here’s a hard launch☺️,” Makensy captioned a post featuring early relationship photos for the pair.

More news from the reality TV world

Here’s a look back at the Big Brother 26 winner. The Summer 2024 season had some surprising results.

Big Brother alums are also taking over The Amazing Race. The upcoming season will feature a houseguest on every team.

Derek Frazier from Big Brother 23 has shed many pounds. He is working hard to lose weight and live a healthier life.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the season that featured Makensy Manbeck and Matt Hardeman as players (Big Brother 26).

Big Brother is on hiatus at CBS.