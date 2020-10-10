Big Brother: Who is most popular houseguest left after Tyler Crispen eviction?

Tyler Crispen was evicted from the Big Brother 22 cast on the latest episode of the show, ending his hopes of finally winning a season.

After finishing in second place on Big Brother 20, a lot of Tyler fans felt that he could go all the way if given a second chance.

When the cast got down to its final six houseguests, Tyler was leading polls in regard to being the most popular player left in the game. Now, there is a new player leading that list.

It’s also worth noting, though, that Tyler is still doing really well in the polls, suggesting he might have a shot at winning America’s Favorite Player/Houseguest this summer.

Who is the most popular player left in the game?

According to a new poll from Joker’s Updates, Enzo Palumbo has taken over as the most popular houseguest left on the BB22 cast.

Joker’s Updates does daily polls that measure how fans are feeling about current cast members, often revealing how people really see the latest cast.

Of the five people left in contention for the $500,000 prize, Enzo is pretty far ahead of everyone else. The rest of the final five (in order) are Memphis Garrett, Cody Calafiore, Christmas Abbott, and Nicole Franzel.

It’s very interesting to see the list in that fashion, but also understandable considering what has taken place on the show this year.

Which houseguest lead the overall polls for BB22 cast?

When taking into account all 16 members of the BB22 cast, the popularity polls shift a bit. The most popular player from this season is still Janelle Pierzina. She continues to receive the most support, despite getting evicted before the BB22 jury even started.

In fact, none of the top five ranked people are still in the game.

The rankings begin with Janelle, Kaysar Ridha, Tyler Crispen, Keesha Smith, and Ian Terry (in that order). This heavily hints at the winner of AFP not coming from someone who makes it to the final weeks of the season.

Filling out the rest of the top 10, we have Da’Vonne Rogers, Enzo Palumbo, Nicole Anthony, Kevin Campbell, and David Alexander.

Big Brother spoilers from live feeds

Outside of the popularity award, the Big Brother 22 cast still has to decide a winner. Late Thursday night, Nicole won the latest Head of Household Competition. She got her first challenge victory exactly when she needed to.

On Friday, Nicole hosted a Nomination Ceremony and she revealed who she is targeting for eviction this week.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.