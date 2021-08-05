Big Brother spoilers: Who won the Endurance Challenge tonight for BB23 cast?

Britini D’Angelo is a part of the Big Brother 23 cast playing the game in the summer of 2021. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother spoilers from Thursday night will include who has won the first Endurance Challenge of the season for the BB23 cast. A lot is on the line as 11 houseguests battle it out in a challenge that will determine the new Head of Household.

During the August 5 episode of Big Brother 23, a new Head of Household Competition will get started. It will begin following the eviction of Whitney Williams or Hannah Chaddha, but it won’t conclude until after the episode has ended.

This article will serve as a live blog for the Big Brother Endurance Challenge, and we will pass on the results as they become available. We also have a full recap of the Thursday night episode here for anyone who needs the content.

An intense power struggle will take place tonight, and we will let readers know the moment each houseguest is eliminated from the competition.

When is the Big Brother 23 Endurance Challenge?

It is estimated that the Endurance Challenge will begin right before the end of the episode, which will come at about 9/8c on CBS. Immediately after the credits roll, the Head of Household Competition will move over to the Big Brother live feeds, where subscribers can watch it all play out live.

Will Sarah Beth Steagall throw the competition like she said she would? Will a new surprise target emerge from the BB23 cast following the Endurance Challenge? Stop by Thursday night to find out.

Either #BBWhitney or #BBHannah will leave the #BB23 house tonight, and the HGs will compete for HOH. 🙌🏽 Watch the first endurance competition of the season on tonight's episode at 8/7c on @CBS! 🔑 pic.twitter.com/SAwWAvBP5B — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 5, 2021

The Big Brother Endurance Challenge gets started

The houseguests are perched on a wall in the backyard. The last person to keep themselves on the wall will be named the new Head of Household. The rain has begun and these houseguests are going to get really soaked before the night is over.

HOH Competition results

Alyssa, Azah, Britini, Claire, Derek F, Derek X, Hannah, Kyland, Sarah Beth, Tiffany, and Xavier are all still alive in the competition. They all survived until the end of the episode and, hopefully, until the live feeds get turned on.

Feeds are now on, as of 6:07 p.m. PT / 9:07 p.m. ET, with everyone still on the wall.

As the 11 people remain perched on the wall, Christian appears to be pretty happy that he is sitting this one out.

Derek Frazier just fell at about 6:10 p.m. PT. He is the first one out.

The houseguests are getting covered in slime, which is also creating a moat of sorts. When people fall, they are going to get really messy.

Nobody has fallen in the past 10 minutes.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.