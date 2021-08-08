Big Brother spoilers: The BB23 cast got rewards, punishments in Veto Competition

Derek Xiao and Hannah Chaddha are becoming an item on Big Brother 23. Pic credit: CBS

More Big Brother spoilers about the late-night Veto Competition from this weekend have been coming out over the live feeds. This was the yearly Veto Competition where rewards and punishments are handed out to all of the competitors depending on how they did in the challenge.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Britini D’Angelo won the Power of Veto. It was a really big deal for her and it ensures that she has at least made it to the BB23 jury this summer, even after going up on the block three times already.

After Whitney Williams was evicted unanimously last Thursday night, the houseguests went to the backyard to compete in the first real Endurance Challenge of the summer. It was Derek Xiao who became the new Head of Household, giving him the power to run the house for the week.

Derek then chose to nominate Britini and Sarah Beth Steagall for eviction, with his ultimate plan being to backdoor Christian Birkenberger if he could make it happen. Derek also pulled Britini aside to tell her that she was safe, so she knew this week would go her way as long as she didn’t rock the boat.

What happened at the new Big Brother Veto Competition?

Derek, Britini, Sarah Beth, Alyssa Lopez, Kyland Young, and Claire Rehfuss all played for the Power of Veto on Saturday. It was a competition with eliminations, and each time someone was knocked out of the game, they had to select a prize. It was then revealed whether that prize was a punishment or a reward. Each houseguest was also allowed to trade their prize for one that had already been won.

outfits look like 80s workout gear, Britini had a VICEROY OF VETO fanny pack 🤷‍♀️ #bb23 pic.twitter.com/XzBRVOUQAf Get our Big Brother newsletter! August 8, 2021

We will see exactly who traded among the houseguests and how the prizes ended up with each person on an upcoming episode, but Big Brother spoilers from the live feeds have revealed some early information about all of the prizes.

Sarah Beth was the member of the BB23 cast who got the cash prize out of the challenge as she walked away with a nice $5,000. But she has several other houseguests upset at her for taking the money, and that’s always bad news with shows like this one.

Alyssa seems to have won a call home as well as a video call that comes with a new phone and laptop for her, Britini won the Power of Veto, Claire has to do the game 52-card pickup, Derek had to become a bathroom attendant for 24 hours, and Kyland has to make club sandwiches.

Derek's punishment costume from the veto competition #BB23 pic.twitter.com/PqiSIWFLd2 — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) August 8, 2021

There may be specific details about the rewards and punishments that weren’t revealed on the Big Brother live feeds and fans will have to tune in for the Wednesday, August 11 episode of the show to find out all of the specifics.

An important Big Brother 23 Veto Ceremony

On Monday (August 9), Britini D’Angelo is going to host the Veto Ceremony and use the Power of Veto to save herself from the block. Derek Xiao will then have to name a replacement nominee and it’s going to be interesting to see if he sticks with his plan of putting Christian Birkenberger on the block.

We will make sure to pass on the Big Brother spoilers from the Veto Ceremony as soon as we learn about them, as it will likely dictate who is going home at the next Eviction Ceremony.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.