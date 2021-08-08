Big Brother 23 spoilers: Power of Veto results, plans for the POV

Hannah Chaddha was very happy that she survived the eviction to remain in the Big Brother 23 house this summer. Pic credit: CBS

Fresh Big Brother 23 spoilers reveal the Power of Veto results for Week 5. The live feeds just returned after the Veto Competition, letting everyone know who won the Power of Veto this time around.

Derek Xiao is the new Head of Household and he did it by winning the first Big Brother Endurance Challenge of the summer. He continues to be really good at challenges in the house and that might make him an even bigger threat to other members of the BB23 cast.

As the new HOH, Derek had to nominate two people for eviction. Derek nominated Britini D’Angelo and Sarah Beth Steagall, but he had his eyes set on backdooring Christian Birkenberger if he could make it happen.

When they were selecting players to participate in the Veto Competition, Derek, Sarah Beth, and Britini were joined by Alyssa Lopez, Claire Rehfuss, and Kyland Young. It meant that the first part of Derek’s plan was still in motion and that he just needed to make sure that Alyssa didn’t win the POV.

Ahead of the Veto Competition, Derek told Britini that she was a pawn. He also discussed with Tiffany Mitchell how he would be fine with either Britini or Sarah Beth winning the POV and taking themselves off the block. Either result would lead to Christin becoming the replacement nominee.

Who won the Big Brother Power of Veto this week?

Britini won the Power of Veto. This means she can now take herself off the block.

At the Veto Ceremony on Monday (August 9), we may see Britini save herself and Christian go up in her place.



Recent evictee Whitney Williams answered more questions and it can be seen here. Whitney spoke with host Julie Chen Moonves after the last episode came to an end and she covered some more topics, including her big crush in the house.

As a reminder, the team twist for Big Brother 23 has come to an end. Everyone is playing on their own now and this upcoming evictee will be the last one sent home before the BB23 jury starts forming. Derek and Claire are the first two houseguests to at least make it to the jury and they are safe this week.

The reason it is important to at least make it to the jury stage is that it comes with a much bigger paycheck for just appearing on Big Brother.

