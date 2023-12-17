Big Brother: Reindeer Games Week 1 recap

The first week of Big Brother: Reindeer Games has been eventful. The producers have also proven the spin-off was a good idea.

Nine Big Brother legends were invited to compete for a $100,000 cash prize. Three more Big Brother legends were asked to co-host as Julie Chen Moonves enjoys her time off.

The season began with a two-hour episode on December 11 and continued with two 90-minute installments during the first week.

In each episode from Week 1, a contestant was eliminated from the game. This Big Brother spin-off is much quicker at sending people home.

As Week 2 begins, expect even more drama from the winter-themed Big Brother house. These legends all want to win that prize.

Each episode features a Naughty and Nice Challenge to decide an advantage and disadvantage, a Jingle Bell Brawl to determine who is safe, and a Santa’s Showdown to reveal who goes home.

Recap from Week 1 of Big Brother: Reindeer Games

Britney Haynes won the first Naughty and Nice Challenge by guessing the right holiday song. Her advantage was having two fewer mail envelopes to deliver in the Jingle Bell Brawl. She gave Cody Calafiore the disadvantage of having two additional envelopes.

Frankie Grande won the Jingle Bell Brawl in Episode 1 by delivering his mail the quickest. He then chose Cameron Hardin and Xavier Prather to battle in Santa’s Showdown. Xavier solved an extensive puzzle first, sending Cameron home.

Cody won the Naughty and Nice Challenge in Episode 2. As the winner, he got to select his teammates for a four-on-four tree decorating challenge. He punished Taylor Hale and forced her to do an extra tree. Even though Cody got to pick his team (Nicole Franzel, Frankie, and Xavier), he lost. The team of Josh Martinez, Taylor, Britney, and Danielle Reyes won.

The winning team saved Nicole, forcing Cody, Frankie, and Xavier to compete to stay in the house. The trio competed to fill out wish lists of presents, with Xavier finishing first and Frankie coming in second. Cody was eliminated.

Me watching the women and Josh make Cody look dumb for only ever wanting to work with men. #ReindeerGames



pic.twitter.com/FxpNC9zpnj — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) December 13, 2023

A dramatic tear-filled episode of Big Brother: Reindeer Games

Taylor won the first challenge in Episode 3. Josh secretly went to her and suggested she put the punishment on him to hide their alliance.

At the Jingle Bell Brawl, the final seven players had to use tiny tweezers to stack blocks. The blocks were used to create the image of a gingerbread man. It was a difficult challenge. Taylor’s advantage was to begin early, while Josh’s disadvantage was not being able to see what the result should look like for several minutes.

Nicole won the challenge and was the only person guaranteed safety. She then had to pick the first person to play in Santa’s Showdown that night. The task was a maze constructed on a hamster wheel that the houseguests had to solve in an allotted time. The first person got five and a half minutes. If they solved it, they gained safety, and the next person had to do it with a minute taken off the clock. It had to keep going until someone failed to finish the maze.

Nicole picked Frankie to go first so he would have the most time. He finished it quickly and had Xavier go with four and a half minutes. Xavier had a tough time but finished it. He then worked with his alliance (Danielle, Taylor, and Josh) to decide on sending in Britney. Everyone thought Britney was doomed (especially her), but she finished quicker than Xavier. Bitter about getting sent into the challenge, Britney went to Xavier, who told her he had to send her in to protect Danielle.

Britney sent Danielle into the challenge, and that was the end of her game. Danielle Reyes became the third person eliminated from the Big Brother spin-off. Danielle was upset about Britney sending her in, but earlier, Danielle had refused to compete, forcing Britney to go in.

Unpopular opinion, but I loved Josh’s pan banging. I thought it was funny. Sorry not sorry. #ReindeerGames pic.twitter.com/iaX1TcOj1s — SuSu 🍸🌈 (@RealitySusu) December 12, 2023

Xavier Prather, Taylor Hale, Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes, Nicole Franzel, and Josh Martinez remain in the game.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games airs on CBS.