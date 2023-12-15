Big Brother: Reindeer Games lets the tears flow as a third person is sent home

A new episode of Big Brother: Reindeer Games aired tonight, leading to a third alum getting sent home.

Cameron Hardin was eliminated on the season premiere. The former BB25 houseguest was the odd man out, and the other players targeted him early.

The biggest target in the game was eliminated during the second episode. Big Brother 22 winner Cody Calafiore was sent home after constructing a losing team for the Jingle Bell Brawl.

Ahead of the new episode for Thursday, December 14, CBS advertised that much crying would happen. The commercials had five people tearing up in new footage. But why were they all crying?

The final 90-minute episode of the season presented some new challenges and another Big Brother legend getting sent home.

As a reminder, a $100,000 prize is on the line for the winner of Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

Episode 3 for Big Brother: Reindeer Games

The new episode began with only seven people remaining. Britney Haynes, Taylor Hale, Josh Martinez, Xavier Prather, Frankie Grande, Nicole Franzel, and Danielle Reyes were all still in the game.

Nicole and Taylor discussed working together, and Xavier was still grumpy about not getting saved. Britney and Nicole became aware that Xavier and Danielle were frequently hanging out.

A new co-host appeared during the episode, with Big Brother 23 houseguest Derek Xiao taking over for Jordan Lloyd. He was decked out in holiday garb as he greeted everyone and introduced the challenges.

The latest Naughty and Nice Challenge involved bringing in a piano player and the players having to guess why he got dumped by using Christmas cookies to solve a four-word phrase.

Taylor won the challenge. Her reward was a two-minute head start in the upcoming Jingle Bell Brawl. She then gave Josh a disadvantage after he talked with her about doing just that to show she could trust him.

Elf Derek has arrived pic.twitter.com/EDiNaLO0BQ — hamsterwatch #bb25 (@hamsterwatch) December 15, 2023

Battling in a new Jingle Bell Brawl

This brawl was a play on the Tini Tweezers challenges from regular Big Brother. Rather than stacking beer cans, they were building a gingerbread man.

Xavier had a Diary Room session about not wanting to play in a third straight Santa’s Showdown.

Josh’s disadvantage was that he didn’t know what the result would look like for the first five minutes of the challenge. It was a notable disadvantage, as he was setting things up incorrectly.

Nearly everyone was struggling to get the pieces to stay standing.

Nicole finished first, but she put two pieces in the wrong spots. She had to take them out to fix her puzzle. She was able to do it again and gained safety by winning the challenge.

Santa’s Showdown – with a twist

Derek explained that Santa’s Showdown for this episode was a solo challenge. But he also revealed a twist. Nicole got to choose the first legend to play, but if that person survived, they would pick the next person to complete it. That would continue until someone got eliminated, with one minute coming off the clock each time.

Nicole sent in Frankie. She wanted to give him the most time to finish the challenge. He started with five and a half minutes on the clock but took only a little over two minutes.

The second person would have to finish the challenge (a maze on a hamster wheel) in just four and a half minutes. He sent in Xavier.

Xavier finished it (but almost ran out of time) and sent in Britney.

Britney started crying as she felt it was a “death sentence” to be sent out. Nicole began crying in the house as Britney competed while Josh and Taylor celebrated.

But Britney finished it in roughly two minutes. She was safe. There were even more tears as she celebrated on her own.

Danielle was the next person sent in. She would have only two and a half minutes to finish it.

Danielle could not finish the maze. She was the third person sent home from Reindeer Games.

That’s it for the third episode.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games airs on CBS.