Teaser for the new episode of Big Brother: Reindeer Games reveals many tears

Big Brother is an emotional game. It looks like Reindeer Games will follow suit. The producers are teasing many crying competitors during the new episode.

Two episodes of Reindeer Games have aired so far, with Cody Calafiore getting sent home on the most recent one. He joined Cameron Hardin as the first two people to be eliminated.

Cameron did a live chat with his fans following his elimination, speaking about how he enjoyed the show and what he wants to do next in reality television.

There are no Battle Back challenges, so once someone is voted off Reindeer Games, they are gone for good. That’s expected, with only six episodes covering the season.

It also ramps up the excitement because the stakes are high each night. Someone is sent packing by the end of each Reindeer Games episode.

For fans who have missed either of the first two episodes, they are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Crying on Big Brother: Reindeer Games Episode 3

CBS is running a spot for the December 14 episode of Reindeer Games that shows many of the alums crying. It appears that they have an emotional night coming up.

The Thursday, December 14 episode begins at 8/7c on CBS.

In the teaser footage that aired during a new episode of Survivor, five people were shown crying on the set.

The commercial begins with Big Brother 19 winner Josh Martinez breaking down. It then shows footage of Big Brother 18 winner Nicole Franzel with her head in her hands, Britney Haynes crying on the ground during a challenge, Danielle Reyes crying in a Diary Room session, and Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather crying as the camera pans across his face.

The teaser ends with Britney saying, “I need to have a word with Santa.”

Britney also appears to be holding back tears as she makes that quote.

So what makes so many Big Brother legends cry during the new episodes? We will have to tune in to find out.

As a reminder, the episode starts an hour earlier than usual, with the 90-minute installment beginning at 8/7c.

I’ve never hated franzel as much as the fandom at large but if u still hate her on reindeer games I think ur the problem idk pic.twitter.com/YNuOmvIVpM — regis-su (@regissphilbin) December 14, 2023

i just LOOOOOOOVE britney



never got the honor of watching one of her bb seasons live, but i’m LIVING for her DRs in reindeer games #BBReindeerGames



pic.twitter.com/i9wy8oZYMt — nikki ˚ʚ♡ɞ˚ (@goldriots) December 13, 2023

