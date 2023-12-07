Janelle Pierzina claims Reindeer Games producers asked Rachel Reilly to play but ghosted her for someone else

The Big Brother: Reindeer Games cast has some drama. And it comes from four-time player Janelle Pierzina – who is upset about one of the primary casting choices.

The Reindeer Games cast was revealed but did not include Rachel Reilly. It was also Rachel’s idea for the producers to feature a show of former legends.

Now Janelle has stated that Rachel was contacted to play on Reindeer Games, but she claims Rachel got ghosted as the producers looked to add someone else to the show.

The first episode of Reindeer Games airs on December 11. CBS altered the schedule slightly, but the two-hour premiere airs in primetime.

Nine former houseguests were invited to play in the Big Brother spin-off, and three additional alumni will serve as Santa’s elves. Nearly all of the people playing are being called “legends” by Big Brother social media.

So what happened with Rachel, and why isn’t she on the Big Brother: Reindeer Games cast? Janelle has some pointed thoughts.

Janelle goes in on Big Brother after she says Rachel got snubbed

“CBS called my bestie Rachel Reilly to be on Reindeer games and GHOSTED her for Nicole,” Janelle tweeted.

Janelle referred to Nicole Franzel, who is now a member of the Reindeer Games cast. Nicole played on BB16, returned and won Big Brother 18, and then played on Big Brother: All-Stars 2.

Janelle is still upset about getting targeted by Nicole on Big Brother 22. And Nicole also had a dust-up with Rachel on The Amazing Race.

“I’m absolutely disgusted by this decision! Rachel is a f***ing queen! How dare they ! What are your thoughts on this? and why so few women??! #BBReindeerGames #ReindeerGames,” Janelle finished her tweet.

Janelle Pierzina posts about the Reindeer Games cast. Pic credit: @JanellePierzina/Twitter

Big Brother fans respond to Janelle’s post

There have been many responses to Janelle’s post. Some fans wondered why Janelle isn’t on Reindeer Games, but it’s because she is on the Season 2 cast for The Traitors.

One fan warned Janelle that she could get ghosted next.

“I don’t care?!!” Janelle responded.

Fans react to Janelle’s post. Pic credit: @JanellePierzina/Twitter

Here is the episode schedule for BBRG. Everything begins with the premiere episode on December 11.

Nine Big Brother alums are competing for a $100,000 prize, and one player is from Big Brother 25.

After being named America’s Favorite Houseguest from the BB25 cast, Cameron Hardin is back to try to win some more money.

As a reminder, here is the cast list for Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games debuts December 11 on CBS.