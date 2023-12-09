Derek Xiao shares an image from the Reindeer Games set

Former houseguest Derek Xiao returned to the Big Brother house. He is co-hosting a new spin-off called Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

The Reindeer Games cast was revealed this past week, letting fans know who is playing this winter. And those nine former houseguests are joined by three co-hosts to help move the game along.

Derek Xiao, Tiffany Mitchell (BB23 AFH), and Jordan Lloyd (BB11 winner) cover the hosting duties while Julie Chen Moonves takes some time off. But don’t worry, Julie will return for Big Brother 26 next summer.

During the Summer 2021 season, fans met Derek X. He even struck up a showmance in the jury house with fellow houseguest Claire Rehfuss.

After BB23 ended, Derek and Claire continued their relationship in the real world. The relationship blossomed, and they took on another reality competition show.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Derek and Claire won The Amazing Race and the $1 million grand prize. They became the second Big Brother showmance to accomplish that after Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson did it previously.

Derek Xiao shares his excitement about hosting Big Brother: Reindeer Games

“SO EXCITED to channel my best Jeff Probst impression and co-host Big Brother!” Derek wrote on a new Instagram post.

The post features many images from his time on the Big Brother 23 cast. He even breaks down the images, joking that one of them is for Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2.

It’s the first image that is garnering the most attention. Fans get a glimpse of the Big Brother house, adorned for the holidays. It’s a fun teaser from Reindeer Games, and Derek is depicted in the forefront.

We don’t see him in his holiday outfits from the show, but the wait is almost over for the debut episode.

More from Big Brother and Reindeer Games

Here is the episode schedule for Big Brother: Reindeer Games. The first episode arrives on Monday, December 11.

As a reminder, nine former houseguests make up the BBRG cast. It includes Cameron Hardin, who was part of the BB25 cast.

Nicole Franzel ended her retirement to play on Reindeer Games. Nicole had announced she was retiring from reality TV to spend more time with her son, but she is back for another chance at some big prize money.

Derek also shared a look back at his relationship with Claire. In the social media post below, fans can see when they first met, how their relationship has grown, and what they are up to now.

The seasons of Big Brother and The Amazing Race featuring Derek Xiao are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games debuts Monday, December 11, at 9/8c on CBS.