Nicole Franzel unretires from reality TV to play on Reindeer Games

Three-time player Nicole Franzel is back for more Big Brother. But this time, she is on a spin-off called Reindeer Games.

The official cast list for Big Brother: Reindeer Games was released this week. On it are nine former houseguests who wanted to compete for a $100,000 prize.

Five former winners wanted more time on television, including recent winners Taylor Hale (BB24) and Xavier Prather (BB23).

The action begins on December 11, with a two-hour episode airing on CBS. The start time was pushed back to 9/8c for that premiere episode.

Before December has ended, someone will be crowned winner of the Big Brother: Reindeer Games. But it is a tough road against people who know how to win challenges.

Julie Chen Moonves has taken the winter off, but Derek Xiao (BB23), Tiffany Mitchell (BB23), and Jordan Lloyd (BB11 winner) are there to help the episodes progress.

Nicole Franzel ends her retirement from reality television

Nicole appeared on Big Brother 16 in 2014, Big Brother 18 in 2026, The Amazing Race in 2018, and Big Brother: All-Stars 2 in 2020.

In March 2022, Nicole announced she was leaving the world of reality TV. She was ready to be a stay-at-home mom to her son Arrow and had a bad experience on BB22.

“In my 20s I played on 4 reality TV shows. I won. I lost. I learned. I grew. I fell in love. I had the best (and worst) times of my life. This 5th time around I had to say no. I guess I really am closing this chapter of my life. My baby needs me but more importantly I need him,” Nicole wrote.

Casting for The Challenge: USA was taking place around that time. It was a new spin-off on CBS featuring people from Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race.

Now, Nicole is featured as one of the nine former houseguests starring on Big Brother: Reindeer Games. She also shares the stage with Cody Calafiore, with whom she was feuding after he picked Enzo Palumbo to go to the final two on BB22.

Here is the full schedule for BBRG. Nicole has been featured in early commercial footage for the first episode, but someone gets eliminated each night.

Here is a tour of the Reindeer Games house. The producers went all-out on the holiday theme, and it is decorated to the hilt.

Newly minted Big Brother, alum Cirie Fields wants to be on a new show with her son. She may be on television again soon.

Previous seasons of Big Brother featuring Nicole Franzel are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games debuts December 11, at 9/8c on CBS.