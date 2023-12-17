Big Brother: Reindeer Games schedule for final episodes

The final episodes for Big Brother: Reindeer Games air this week on CBS.

The new Big Brother spin-off is doing well for the network and providing fans with something else to watch this winter. And it might even deserve a second season.

Santa invited nine Big Brother legends to compete for a $100,000 prize, resulting in some of the best competition the show has seen.

No, Reindeer Games isn’t the same as Big Brother. It’s a sped-up version of the reality competition show, meant to bring exciting drama with every episode.

Through the first three episodes of its debut season, Reindeer Games has delivered entertainment with each episode. The Santa’s Showdown at the end of each episode has also been epic.

When Big Brother 26 airs in Summer 2024, some ideas from Reindeer Games might work well with a new cast.

The final episodes from the Big Brother: Reindeer Games schedule

Below is the schedule for the last few episodes of Big Brother: Reindeer Games. It also reveals how close viewers are to watching the season finale.

The season has gone by quickly, but that was the intent with this particular Big Brother spin-off. It also opens the door for more incarnations like this one to fill gaps in the future schedules for CBS.

Derek Xiao returns as one of Santa’s helpers for an upcoming episode, and then Tiffany Mitchell from Big Brother 23 gets her turn. They fill Big Brother 11 winner Jordan Lloyd’s role from the first two episodes.

As a reminder, if anyone misses any of the new episodes of Reindeer Games, they are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Episode 4: Monday, December 18 at 9/8c

Episode 5: Tuesday, December 19 at 9/8c

Episode 6: Thursday, December 21 at 8/7c (Season 1 finale)

Jessica Graf from BB19 just had a baby. Jessica gave birth to a beautiful baby girl this past week. It is her fourth child with fellow Amazing Race winner Cody Nickson.

Christie Murphy from Big Brother 21 is having twins. Christie recently shared some new maternity photos of herself and her wife.

Cameron Hardin chatted with fans after Reindeer Games, letting everyone know how he is doing and whether or not he enjoyed his brief stint on the spin-off. Cameron also spoke about competing on new reality TV shows.

