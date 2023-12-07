Big Brother: Reindeer Games season premiere moved by CBS

That didn’t take long. CBS has already moved the season premiere of Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

For weeks, CBS has advertised that the first episode of the Big Brother spin-off would air on Monday, December 11 at 8/7c. That has now changed.

CBS has pushed back the first episode during the same 24 hours of the Reindeer Games cast announcement. It will now air on December 11 at 9/8c.

The first episode is two hours long. Fans will get their fill of former houseguests as nine former players make up the Reindeer Games cast.

There are also three former players serving as Santa’s elves. Big Brother 11 winner Jordan Lloyd, Derek Xiao from BB23, and Tiffany Mitchell from BB23 take over for Julie Chen Moonves.

Julie will return for Big Brother 26 next summer. But the hamsters get to be in control for this winter spin-off.

More details about Reindeer Games

Cameron Hardin recently won America’s Favorite Houseguest on the BB25 cast. He will now be shown competing against other AFH winners.

When Taylor Hale won Big Brother 24, she was also named AFH. Many fans voted for her in the poll, allowing her to take home a bonus prize of $50,000 with her grand prize of $750,000.

While Reindeer Games features Big Brother alums, there are differences between the winter spin-off and the regular show. The most notable difference is that they aren’t living in the Big Brother house. There are also no live feeds.

Here is a tour of the Reindeer Games house, where the production department went all-out to celebrate the holiday theme.

And here is the updated episode schedule for Reindeer Games, including the two-hour premiere on December 11.

More news from Big Brother

Cirie Fields announced her intent to be on The Amazing Race. She also revealed who she wants to be her racing partner.

In additional news from Big Brother 25, fans got an update from America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger. They shared some big relationship news.

Reilly Smedley also updated everyone on her relationship with Matt Klotz. The showmance has not progressed the way their fans might have hoped.

A new interview with Felicia Cannon touched on her experiences on the show. She also noted how she felt isolated when the cast got down to only five people.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Fans can go back and watch people from the Reindeer Games when they were competing on Big Brother.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games debuts December 11 on CBS.