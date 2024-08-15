Big Brother 26 recap: Veto episode reveals majority alliance members, POV winner, and the final Week 4 nominees

Big Brother 26 aired its Week 4 veto episode on Wednesday night.

CBS viewers learned what happened with the Power of Veto and who wound up on the block ahead of eviction night.

Kenney Kelley went home last week, leaving 13 people competing for the $750,000 prize.

Later that same night, Angela Murray won another head of Household Competition.

Angela laid out plans as the HOH but didn’t get a chance to nominate anyone. Quinn Martin used his “secret” power to become the Deepfake HOH.

Using an AI version of Angela, Quinn put Tucker Des Lauriers, Cedric Hodges, and Makensy Manbeck on the block.

Tucker was the target, and Cedric agreed to go on the block as a pawn to help Quinn take out Tucker.

Big Brother 26, Episode 14 recap

Angela claimed she didn’t care that Quinn took her power because she was safe. She planned to win the Veto Competition and save Tucker from the block.

Tucker was confident after recent success in the Week 3 Veto Competition and a victory in the Week 3 AI Arena Challenge.

Rubina Bernabe was nervous about possibly losing Tucker and spoke about the risk of being associated with Tucker. More showmance scenes between them were shown.

Quinn, Cedric, and Kimo Apaka spoke about wanting to get Tucker out. But Quinn couldn’t compete for the Power of Veto, so he cheered for Cedric.

The Collective was shown meeting as they worked toward getting Tucker out.

As a reminder, the members of The Collective are Joseph Rodriguez, Kimo Apaka, T’Kor Clottey, Brooklyn Rivera, Cam Sullivan-Brown, Quinn, Chelsie Baham, and Cedric.

This majority alliance has splinters, but they had a common goal of working against Tucker.

Tucker tried to form some alliances, including a final two with Joseph. They agreed to it, but Joseph stated in the Diary Room that he was loyal to The Collective first.

The Week 4 Veto Competition for Big Brother 26

Brooklyn and Joseph were selected to participate in the Veto Competition. They played against Angela, Tucker, Makensy, and Cedric.

The Veto Competition was a take on the Squid Game bridge challenge – but on the ground. It was called Binary Bridge and was done in head-to-head races.

Cedric beat Brooklyn in Round 1. Makensy beat Angela in Round 2. Tucker beat Joseph in Round 3. Because Tucker finished the quickest in the early rounds, he got a bye into the finals.

Cedric beat Makensy in the semi-finals. The final race was between Cedric and Tucker to win the Power of Veto.

Tucker won the Power of Veto, adding another challenge victory to his belt.

Tucker and the Week 4 Veto Meeting

Tucker teased people about not using the Power of Veto in Week 4.

Angela and Rubina tried to convince him not to mess around. Quinn got excited that Tucker might keep the nominations the same.

Tucker saved himself with the Power of Veto. AI Angela named Rubina as the replacement nominee.

The final Week 4 nominees are Cedric, Makensy, and Rubina. They will compete in an AI Arena Challenge on August 15, and one will go home.

More from the Big Brother house

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.