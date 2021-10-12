Big Brother: Paulie Calafiore, Scottie Salton prepare for celebrity boxing matches

Paulie Calafiore was part of the BB18 cast that included Paul Abrahamian and Nicole Franzel. Pic credit: CBS

More Big Brother houseguests are going to be competing in celebrity boxing matches very soon.

Celebrity Net Fights 2 takes place in December, and there are two former Big Brother USA cast members getting featured.

The main event is going to have Paulie “The Lion” Calafiore boxing against Ed “The Sickest Dude” Eason.

Big Brother fans saw Paulie as a member of the BB18 cast, where Nicole Franzel ended up winning the season. The brother of Cody Calafiore from BB16, Paulie brought a lot of drama to his appearance on Big Brother.

Following his exit from the Big Brother house, Paulie has spent a lot of time competing on The Challenge for MTV and working out to try to compete in the Winter Olympics for Team USA.

As for Ed Eason, he was seen on Season 1 of The Circle on Netflix and later on The Challenge 37.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

More bouts at celebrity boxing event

Paulie Calafiore isn’t the only former Big Brother USA houseguest set to appear at the December 11 event.

Scottie Salton from Big Brother 20 is also going to be participating. Scottie was an odd character from the BB20 cast, who ended up getting eliminated when people from his own alliance turned on him.

For Big Brother fans who watched Scottie on the show, he looks a lot different since he has been working out hard for this upcoming boxing match.

Taking part in Fight 1 of the night at Celebrity Net Fights 2 will be Scottie “Sweet Tooth” Salton and Cam “The Cobra” Armstrong.

Cameron Armstrong was seen on Ex on the Beach Season 3 for MTV and also acted on three episodes of The Rookie. He is also a “You Will Be Found” performer in the new film, Dear Evan Hansen.

Below is a recent video of Scottie working out.

More Big Brother coming to CBS very soon

At the Big Brother 23 season finale, Julie Chen Moonves said that Big Brother is returning in Summer 2022 with a new group of houseguests. Applications are now open for people hoping to compete for that huge cash prize.

The great news is that CBS is airing Celebrity Big Brother 3 this winter. The celebrity version of the reality competition show has been renewed and we are likely to see the episodes begin airing in February 2022. A new group of celebrities will be taking part in the show and we are hoping that everyone involved will be dedicated to playing out the whole season without complaining about the seclusion.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs on CBS in Winter 2022.